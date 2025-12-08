TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Ahead of a planned revision to election rules, President Prabowo Subianto has once again raised the idea of scrapping direct regional head elections to cut costs, despite persistent opposition from pro-democracy activists who have warned of a possible rollback of democratic safeguards.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 8, 2025 Published on Dec. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-12-07T16:24:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A poll administrator counts votes for the Denpasar mayoral election on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Denpasar, Bali. A poll administrator counts votes for the Denpasar mayoral election on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Denpasar, Bali. (Antara/Widodo S. Jusuf)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has once again raised the idea of scrapping direct regional head elections to cut costs, ahead of a planned revision to election rules at the legislature and despite persistent opposition from pro-democracy activists who have warned of a possible rollback of democratic safeguards.

The Prabowo administration and the government-controlled House of Representatives have been seeking to introduce sweeping changes to election laws, prompting debates over potential changes to electoral systems, including the prevailing direct voting for governors, regents and mayors.

Speaking at the 61st anniversary celebration of the pro-government Golkar Party in Jakarta on Friday, Prabowo said that having regional heads be elected by regional legislatures (DPRD) was an idea worth considering because it might offer a more affordable approach while maintaining democratic principles.

“If we have already elected members of legislatures at the provincial and regental levels, why not have them [legislators] also choose governors and regents?” said Prabowo, who chairs Gerindra Party, the de facto leader of the ruling coalition.

He pointed out that similar systems were already practiced in some countries such as Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, stressing that “the richest countries in the world use cost-effective political systems”.

Direct elections for governors, regents and mayors have been in place since 2005 as part of the reforms and decentralization process instituted after the 1998 fall of the authoritarian New Order regime under the country’s longtime leader, Soeharto, former father-in-law of Prabowo.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Related Articles

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach

Sanctuary or dumping ground? Jakarta’s cat island plan gets tepid response

Related Article

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach

Sanctuary or dumping ground? Jakarta’s cat island plan gets tepid response

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads

New West Java chief's grassroots approach stirs up debate

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
A chopper carrying President Prabowo Subianto inspects flood affected areas in Blang Bintang, Aceh province on December 7, 2025.
Society

Sumatra needs more than $3 billion in recovery funds after floods
People walk in the access area of the AstraZeneca office on Sept. 5, 2024, in Shanghai, China.
Society

AstraZeneca to bring 10 new cancer medicines by 2030
An Indonesian Army soldier (left) and an Aceh Police Mobile Brigade personnel (right) help a man and two children evacuate through a flood on Nov. 29, in Central Trumon district, South Aceh regency, Aceh. The provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra were badly hit by flooding and landslides caused by an extreme weather.
Archipelago

South Aceh regent criticized for making ‘umrah’ pilgrimage amid flood disaster

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto tried the lunch menu prepared for evacuees, rice and skipjack tuna, at a disaster relief tent in Bireuen regency, Aceh province, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Economy

Prabowo pledges farmland recovery, debt relief after Sumatra floods
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Editorial

Give investors clarity, not confusion
US President Donald Trump (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) hold signed documents during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Anwar calls for restraint between Thai and Cambodian militaries

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Cash for Krakatau Steel just first step in govt push for self-sufficiency
Culture

From commercial to residential, Alam Sutera welcomes 2026 with new real estate offerings
Companies

Weda Bay rejects allegations of nickel smuggling through private airport
Tech

Robinhood to enter RI with broker, crypto trader acquisitions
Asia & Pacific

Thai border clashes kill four Cambodian civilians
Economy

Prabowo pledges farmland recovery, debt relief after Sumatra floods
Asia & Pacific

Anwar calls for restraint between Thai and Cambodian militaries
Economy

Fair play: behind Indonesia’s push for global digital royalty reform at WIPO
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.