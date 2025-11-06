KPK names Riau governor extortion suspect

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Riau Governor Abdul Wahid a suspect for allegedly extorting his subordinates following his arrest earlier this week.
The governor allegedly demanded Rp 7 billion (US$418,635) from five unit heads at the Riau Public Works and Housing Agency in exchange for higher regional funding for the agency’s road and bridge construction work.
Abdul was charged on Wednesday along with his two accomplices: the governor’s special staffer Dani M. Nursalam and agency head Muhammad Arief Setiawan.
Speaking in a press briefing on Wednesday, KPK deputy chair Johanis Tanak said Abdul also "threatened those who refuse to pay with removal or reassignment".
Of the Rp 7 billion Abdul demanded from the five agency officials, he had only received Rp 4 billion since June, before he was apprehended by KPK investigators on Monday in a cafe in Pekanbaru, Riau.
The KPK also arrested agency head Arief in the same cafe that day, while Dani turned himself in later in the day.
Investigators confiscated Rp 1.6 billion in rupiah and foreign currencies as evidence.
