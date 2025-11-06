TheJakartaPost

KPK names Riau governor extortion suspect

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Riau Governor Abdul Wahid as wa suspect for allegedly extorting his subordinates following his arrest earlier this week.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 6, 2025

Hands up: Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4 by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation in Riau on Monday. Hands up: Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4 by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation in Riau on Monday. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Riau Governor Abdul Wahid a suspect for allegedly extorting his subordinates following his arrest earlier this week.

The governor allegedly demanded Rp 7 billion (US$418,635) from five unit heads at the Riau Public Works and Housing Agency in exchange for higher regional funding for the agency’s road and bridge construction work.

Abdul was charged on Wednesday along with his two accomplices: the governor’s special staffer Dani M. Nursalam and agency head Muhammad Arief Setiawan.

Speaking in a press briefing on Wednesday, KPK deputy chair Johanis Tanak said Abdul also "threatened those who refuse to pay with removal or reassignment".

Of the Rp 7 billion Abdul demanded from the five agency officials, he had only received Rp 4 billion since June, before he was apprehended by KPK investigators on Monday in a cafe in Pekanbaru, Riau.

The KPK also arrested agency head Arief in the same cafe that day, while Dani turned himself in later in the day.

Investigators confiscated Rp 1.6 billion in rupiah and foreign currencies as evidence.

More in Indonesia

 View more
A collapsed building is seen on Nov. 4 at SMKN 1 Gunung Putri Vocational High School in Bogor Regency, West Java. The roof collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds the previous day, injuring 42 students.
Archipelago

Two school collapses prompt West Java to inspect buildings
Female lawmakers of the House of Representatives pose for a photo before the start of the inauguration ceremony of President Prabowo Subianto on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Parties back court ruling on gender quota in House bodies
Illustration of video sharing platform YouTube logo on its website.
Society

Tobacco content raises alarm over children’s online safety

Highlight
A boy walks past a mock cemetery is seen as a symbol Soeharto's regime victims as activists hold a people tribunal to judge Soeharto's cases before he stept down in 1998 in Jakarta on February 12, 2008.
Politics

Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow
More languages in schools: President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a press conference on Oct. 23 after their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta. During their bilateral meeting, Prabowo also said he plans to add Portuguese in the foreign language education as Indonesia prepares to make English a compulsory subject in schools.
Editorial

Obrigado, Senhor Lula
Smoke is billowing from a forest and land fire in Rokan Hulu regency, Riau, on July 18, 2025.
Archipelago

North Sumatra resident nabbed in Riau for causing forest fire

The Latest

 View more
Academia

ASEAN and India’s shared AI opportunity
Americas

US orders 10% flights cut at major US airports due to shutdown
Entertainment

Hyde: The man, the myth, the (rock) legend
Markets

Asian markets bounce from selloff as US jobs beat forecasts
Academia

Restoring reefs, not just corals
Archipelago

Two school collapses prompt West Java to inspect buildings
Academia

Myanmar’s border ‘raid’ and the scam war
Politics

Parties back court ruling on gender quota in House bodies
The Jakarta Post
