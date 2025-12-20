KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Graft busters arrested several prosecutors and businesspeople as well as a regent in separate raids in Banten, Jakarta, West Java and South Kalimantan from Wednesday to Thursday.
s the year of 2025 is closing, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ramping up its anti-graft crackdown by detaining at least 25 corruption suspects, including prosecutors and a regent, in multiple raids this week in Banten, Jakarta, West Java and South Kalimantan.
The arrests raised hopes that the antigraft body, long seen as weakening after a revision to the KPK Law in 2019 placing the body under executive oversight, is regaining its teeth and staging a comeback in the fight against the extraordinary crime.
On Thursday, graft busters arrested the head of Albertinus Napitupulu, the head of Hulu Sungai Utara Prosecutor’s Office, and its intelligence chief Asis Budianto along with four other people in a raid in South Kalimantan.
“Our initial suspicion points to alleged extortion carried out by law enforcement officers,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
The two arrested prosecutors were brought to the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Friday morning for further questioning as part of the preliminary examination to determine their legal status.
Budi declined to reveal details of the case, saying the chronology of events and other details about the case would be announced at a press briefing once the preliminary investigation finishes.
