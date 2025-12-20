TheJakartaPost

KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

Graft busters arrested several prosecutors and businesspeople as well as a regent in separate raids in Banten, Jakarta, West Java and South Kalimantan from Wednesday to Thursday.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 20, 2025 Published on Dec. 19, 2025

A police officer stands guard next to a stack of rupiah banknotes at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters on Nov. 20 in Jakarta. The money represents the Rp 883 billion (US$5 million) of state losses recovered from a corruption case pertaining to the fund management at state-owned insurer PT Taspen.

s the year of 2025 is closing, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ramping up its anti-graft crackdown by detaining at least 25 corruption suspects, including prosecutors and a regent, in multiple raids this week in Banten, Jakarta, West Java and South Kalimantan.

The arrests raised hopes that the antigraft body, long seen as weakening after a revision to the KPK Law in 2019 placing the body under executive oversight, is regaining its teeth and staging a comeback in the fight against the extraordinary crime. 

On Thursday, graft busters arrested the head of Albertinus Napitupulu, the head of Hulu Sungai Utara Prosecutor’s Office, and its intelligence chief Asis Budianto along with four other people in a raid in South Kalimantan.

“Our initial suspicion points to alleged extortion carried out by law enforcement officers,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com

The two arrested prosecutors were brought to the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Friday morning for further questioning as part of the preliminary examination to determine their legal status.

Budi declined to reveal details of the case, saying the chronology of events and other details about the case would be announced at a press briefing once the preliminary investigation finishes.

Read also: Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

A police officer stands guard next to a stack of rupiah banknotes at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters on Nov. 20 in Jakarta. The money represents the Rp 883 billion (US$5 million) of state losses recovered from a corruption case pertaining to the fund management at state-owned insurer PT Taspen.
