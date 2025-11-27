TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products
How democracies learn to goose-step
Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products
How democracies learn to goose-step
Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

President Prabowo Subianto pardoned three former state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia executives who were convicted of corruption in a case that caused a Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state loss.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 27, 2025 Published on Nov. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-11-26T19:40:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former State-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left) walk into the Jakarta Corruption Court on Nov. 20 ahead of their verdict hearing. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court. Former State-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left) walk into the Jakarta Corruption Court on Nov. 20 ahead of their verdict hearing. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s recent decision to give clemency to convicts of a high-profile corruption case has put a spotlight on shortcomings within the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), while raising concerns executive intervention that may weaken public trust in the antigraft body and judicial institutions.

On Tuesday, Prabowo issued a presidential decree pardoning to three former executives of PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry who were recently convicted in a corruption case pertaining to the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara (JN) by the state-owned ferry operator.

The acquisition, according to the KPK, caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses from the value of ships previously owned by PT JN as well as its debt. The antigraft body prosecuted the executives despite finding no evidence that they had received illicit funds or acted with criminal intent.

Ira Puspadewi, former president director of PT ASDP, was sentenced on Nov. 20 to 4.5 years in prison and to pay a Rp 500 million fine for her role in the acquisition. ASDP’s former commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi and former planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono were each sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rp 250 million.

The pardons were first announced by Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.

Alhamdulillah [Thank God], today the President signed the pardon decree for the three individuals,” Dasco said during a press briefing after the decree signing, adding that the legislature has received public complaints regarding the case.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

State Secretary Prasetyo said the pardons were given following a comprehensive evaluation after the government “received substantial input regarding the case”, including recommendations from the House proposing the President exercising his prerogative in granting the clemency.

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

Related Articles

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

KPK to hand over Google Cloud graft case to AGO

House calls on government to investigate massive illegal gold mining near Mandalika

Related Article

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

KPK to hand over Google Cloud graft case to AGO

House calls on government to investigate massive illegal gold mining near Mandalika

Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former State-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left) walk into the Jakarta Corruption Court on Nov. 20 ahead of their verdict hearing. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court.
Politics

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question
Papuans who fled their villages due to fighting near the Grasberg gold and copper mine on March 9, 2020, gather at a makeshift shelter in Timika. An Indonesian soldier was killed on March 9 in a shootout with rebels in Papua, prompting more than a thousand civilians to flee fighting near the world's biggest gold mine.
Politics

Papua conflict uproots thousands while state assistance lags
Fishing boats are seen berthed at a dock in Belawan estuary in North Sumatra in this file photo
Archipelago

Two fishing vessels capsize in North Sumatra, one dead 6 missing

Highlight
Armed Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta, August 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach
Hands up: Students make handprints on Nov. 12, 2018 to create a wall mural as part of an anti-bullying campaign in Medan, North Sumatra.
Editorial

The bullying crisis
A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java on Oct. 12, 2025.
Regulations

Looser coal-plant ban may threaten Prabowo’s renewables pledge

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question
Editorial

Curaçao’s miracle, our trouble
Economy

Industry wants clarity on Indonesia’s ‘Haj Village’ in Mecca
Politics

Papua conflict uproots thousands while state assistance lags
Executive Column

Bosch goes new ways with modular factory in West Java
Archipelago

Two fishing vessels capsize in North Sumatra, one dead 6 missing
Work It Right

Privilege to quit: Hope, desperation and the uneven right to stop
Regulations

Wage-rule delays jolt businesses, rattle investment plans: Apindo
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.