Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question

President Prabowo Subianto pardoned three former state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia executives who were convicted of corruption in a case that caused a Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state loss.
resident Prabowo Subianto’s recent decision to give clemency to convicts of a high-profile corruption case has put a spotlight on shortcomings within the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), while raising concerns executive intervention that may weaken public trust in the antigraft body and judicial institutions.
On Tuesday, Prabowo issued a presidential decree pardoning to three former executives of PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry who were recently convicted in a corruption case pertaining to the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara (JN) by the state-owned ferry operator.
The acquisition, according to the KPK, caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) in state losses from the value of ships previously owned by PT JN as well as its debt. The antigraft body prosecuted the executives despite finding no evidence that they had received illicit funds or acted with criminal intent.
Ira Puspadewi, former president director of PT ASDP, was sentenced on Nov. 20 to 4.5 years in prison and to pay a Rp 500 million fine for her role in the acquisition. ASDP’s former commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi and former planning and development director Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono were each sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rp 250 million.
The pardons were first announced by Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.
“Alhamdulillah [Thank God], today the President signed the pardon decree for the three individuals,” Dasco said during a press briefing after the decree signing, adding that the legislature has received public complaints regarding the case.
State Secretary Prasetyo said the pardons were given following a comprehensive evaluation after the government “received substantial input regarding the case”, including recommendations from the House proposing the President exercising his prerogative in granting the clemency.
