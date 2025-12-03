TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Court ruling raises KPK's hope for Paulus Tannos' extradition

The KPK has welcomed a district court's decision to throw out the corruption fugitive's legal challenge related to his arrest in Singapore on jurisdictional grounds, saying it hopes the ruling will pave the way for Paulus' extradition under a bilateral treaty.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025

A receptionist attends to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, in the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. A receptionist attends to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, in the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has expressed hope that the process to extradite graft suspect and fugitive businessman Paulus Tannos can move forward after a Jakarta court rejected his legal motion to challenge his arrest by Singaporean authorities.

On Tuesday, a South Jakarta District Court judge dismissed Paulus’ pretrial motion, calling it “premature” and saying it was legally flawed.

Paulus filed his petition in October to challenge the KPK’s arrest warrant, which served as the basis for Singaporean authorities to provisionally arrest him for extradition back to Indonesia.

In his petition, Paulus argued the warrant was invalid because he had not been an Indonesian citizen since 2019 and did not mention his Bissau-Guinean citizenship.

However, Judge Halida Rahardhini said Paulus was arrested by Singaporean authorities, so this action did not fall within the scope of a pretrial review as defined in the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP). As such, Indonesia had no jurisdictional authority to assess the legality of his detention.

The matter at hand “is not an arrest and detention conducted by an Indonesian law enforcement body, namely the KPK, under procedures regulated in the KUHAP,” Halida said while reading out his decision during the pretrial motion hearing on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

Read also: Indonesia confident on Paulus Tannos’ extradition after court ruling

The Jakarta Post
