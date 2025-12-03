TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Citizenship without certainty

The Global Citizenship is commendable initiative but it lacks legal certainty, professional security and a genuine sense of belonging that can convince Indonesian diaspora to return home.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025 Published on Dec. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-12-01T18:15:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York, where he stayed during his visit to the United States. Prabowo delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23. President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York, where he stayed during his visit to the United States. Prabowo delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23. (Antara/Fathur Rochman)

T

he government’s Global Citizenship of Indonesia (GCI) program is a bold attempt to fill a long-standing policy gap: how to welcome former citizens, mixed-nationality families and descendants of the diaspora without reopening the highly sensitive debate on dual citizenship.

By offering lifetime visas and long-term stay permits, the government says it is adapting to global mobility “without sacrificing sovereignty over citizenship”.

That objective is understandable. However, in its current form, the GCI falls short of what Indonesia needs.

If the country wants to mobilize its global talent and mend its widening brain drain, it must do more than extending an expensive pathway to residency.

The diaspora has greeted the program with skepticism, and not without reason. Much of the scheme resembles an investment visa rather than a rights-based reconnection to one’s homeland.

The financial thresholds, including bond purchases for certain categories of applicants, may be waived for some sponsored former citizens, but the overall structure still favors high-net-worth individuals.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Most of Indonesia’s 4 million-strong diaspora are not venture capitalists or property investors. They are engineers, scientists, caregivers, academics and creative workers. A costly permanent residency is not enough to make them uproot their lives.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Related Articles

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

Indonesia taps diaspora as strategic asset in turbulent global climate

Indonesia: Seizing the demographic bonus amid a shrinking middle class

Related Article

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

Indonesia taps diaspora as strategic asset in turbulent global climate

Indonesia: Seizing the demographic bonus amid a shrinking middle class

Naturalization of footballers and the meaning of the nation

Health Ministry orders halt to residency program in Bandung hospital after rape case

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters take part in an anti-corruption rally on Nov. 30, 2025, along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
This photo taken on July 17 and released on July 18 by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) shows military police personnel looking at computers, smartphones and other equipment seized during a raid on a scam center in Kandal province, Cambodia.
Academia

ASEAN inaction on cybercrime poses a risk to regional security
A health worker examines a resident’s chest X-ray on Nov. 11, 2025, at the Cibodasari Puskesmas (community health center) in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?

Highlight
People wade through the floodwater in the aftermath of flash floods at Tukka village, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on December 2, 2025. The death toll from floods and landslides that have struck Indonesia's Sumatra island since last week has risen to 712, the National Disaster Management Agency said on December 2.
Archipelago

Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods
President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20, 2025 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York where he will stay during his visit to the United States. Prabowo will deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23, 2025.
Academia

Citizenship without certainty
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha

The Latest

 View more
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to resume search for long-missing flight MH370
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
Academia

ASEAN inaction on cybercrime poses a risk to regional security
Tech

OpenAI declares ChatGPT 'code red' over stiff competition
Academia

Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?
Society

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods
Archipelago

BGN redirects free meal kitchens to feed Sumatra flood victims

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Citizenship without certainty

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.