Decade-old satellite corruption case enters new phase

The logo of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) as seen at its headquarters in Jakarta in this photo taken on June 5, 2023. (Shutterstock/Wella Eriska)

A decade-old case of alleged corruption in the procurement of a satellite at the Defense Ministry entered a new phase on Monday, as investigators concluded their probe into a retired Navy officer and two other suspects in the case.

In a press briefing on Monday, Attorney General’s Office (AGO) investigators, who collaborated with their counterparts from the Military Police, handed over the case files to the Jakarta Military Prosecutor’s Office, which will build an indictment against the suspects.

The suspects are former head of the now-defunct defense facilities agency under the Defense Ministry, and retired two-star Navy admiral, Leonardi and two foreign civilians: United States citizen Anthony Thomas van der Heyden and ⁠Gabor Kuti, CEO of Hungarian-based company Navayo International AG.

Leonardi and Van der Heyden, who has been convicted in another corruption case in Indonesia, were transferred to the custody of the military prosecutors on Monday, while Kuti remains at large since Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest in July of this year.

“His [Gabor] case was processed in absentia,” Brig. Gen. Andi Suci Agustiansyah, the director for enforcement at the office of the assistant attorney general for military crimes (Jampidmil), told a press briefing at the AGO headquarters in Jakarta on Monday.

The case centers on the procurement of a defense communications satellite in 2026 to fill the country’s orbital slot at 123 degrees east longitude, a geostationary slot over the equator used for communications, broadcasting or defense-satellite services.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Govt expedites probe into unauthorized satellite contracts