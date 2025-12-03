TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025 Published on Dec. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-12-02T21:45:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Greenpeace activist displays a banner to reject nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Minerals Conference & Expo in Jakarta on June 3, 2025. A Greenpeace activist displays a banner to reject nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Minerals Conference & Expo in Jakarta on June 3, 2025. (Antara/Risky Syukur)

T

he National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has logged at least 60 alleged human rights violations in Papua this year, from deadly lapses in basic health care to land grabs and attacks on civilians, a pattern the agency says highlights Jakarta’s failing approach to the restive region.

Speaking in the provincial capital Jayapura on Friday, Komnas HAM monitoring and investigation commissioner Saurlin Siagian said the figure was based on formal reports received between Jan. 1 and Nov. 28, adding that more cases could surface by year-end.

"Of the 60 cases, 20 have received national attention, including eight alleged violations of economic, social and cultural rights and 12 cases related to civil and political rights,” Saurlin said, as reported by Antara.

The Komnas HAM commissioner told The Jakarta Post on Monday that although the commission continues to monitor all reported incidents, it is actively investigating the 20 priority cases.

One of the most alarming cases involves the death of a pregnant woman, identified as Irene Sokoy, and her unborn child because of alleged negligence and poor health services between Nov. 16 and 17. 

The case sparked public outrage after Irene, who was in critical condition, was reportedly rejected by several hospitals because of administrative and technical hurdles, ranging from a shortage of doctors to the hospital being at full capacity.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after Papua hospitals refuse treatment

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Related Articles

Papua conflict uproots thousands while state assistance lags

Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after Papua hospitals refuse treatment

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero

Related Article

Papua conflict uproots thousands while state assistance lags

Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after Papua hospitals refuse treatment

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero

Australia's human rights commissioner 'concerned' by Nauru deportation secrecy

Gibran completes first year in largely symbolic role

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

More in Indonesia

 View more
Flood-affected residents wait in line to receive fuel at a gas station in Samahani, Aceh province on December 2, 2025.
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
Residents walk among piles of large timber washed ashore on Air Tawar Beach in Padang, West Sumatra, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The logs accumulated along Padang’s coastline following recent flash floods.
Society

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods
A woman walks among tree trunks on the shore on Nov. 30, 2025, following deadly flash floods and landslides, in Padang, West Sumatra.
Archipelago

BGN redirects free meal kitchens to feed Sumatra flood victims

Highlight
Flood-affected residents wait in line to receive fuel at a gas station in Samahani, Aceh province on December 2, 2025.
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20, 2025 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York where he will stay during his visit to the United States. Prabowo will deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23, 2025.
Academia

Citizenship without certainty
A woman offers flowers during a vigil held outside the Wang Fuk Court apartment blocks in the aftermath of the deadly November 26 fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on December 2, 2025. Hong Kong's leader said on December 2 that an independent committee will investigate the causes of the city's deadliest fire in decades, after authorities found substandard building materials had accelerated the blaze. The fire engulfed seven residential towers under renovation in the north of the city last week, killing at least 156 people, displacing thousands more and fuelling public demands for accountability.
Asia and Pacific

Twenty-two Indonesians remain missing in Hong Kong fire 

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia to maintain 5% growth to 2027 on policy support: OECD outlook
Economy

German, US chip investors urge faster permits for Batam facilities
Asia & Pacific

Twenty-two Indonesians remain missing in Hong Kong fire

Tech

Huawei Cloud to expand data centers in Indonesia next year
Regulations

Indonesia won’t phase out fossil fuels, Hashim asserts
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to resume search for long-missing flight MH370
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.