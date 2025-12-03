Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM

A Greenpeace activist displays a banner to reject nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Minerals Conference & Expo in Jakarta on June 3, 2025. (Antara/Risky Syukur)

T he National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has logged at least 60 alleged human rights violations in Papua this year, from deadly lapses in basic health care to land grabs and attacks on civilians, a pattern the agency says highlights Jakarta’s failing approach to the restive region.

Speaking in the provincial capital Jayapura on Friday, Komnas HAM monitoring and investigation commissioner Saurlin Siagian said the figure was based on formal reports received between Jan. 1 and Nov. 28, adding that more cases could surface by year-end.

"Of the 60 cases, 20 have received national attention, including eight alleged violations of economic, social and cultural rights and 12 cases related to civil and political rights,” Saurlin said, as reported by Antara.

The Komnas HAM commissioner told The Jakarta Post on Monday that although the commission continues to monitor all reported incidents, it is actively investigating the 20 priority cases.

One of the most alarming cases involves the death of a pregnant woman, identified as Irene Sokoy, and her unborn child because of alleged negligence and poor health services between Nov. 16 and 17.

The case sparked public outrage after Irene, who was in critical condition, was reportedly rejected by several hospitals because of administrative and technical hurdles, ranging from a shortage of doctors to the hospital being at full capacity.

