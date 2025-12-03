TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025 Published on Dec. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-12-02T15:07:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ground crew inspect an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Pelita Air on April 11, 2022, on an apron at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten (Courtesy of Pertamina) Ground crew inspect an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Pelita Air on April 11, 2022, on an apron at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten (Courtesy of Pertamina)

T

he plan to merge national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia with PT Pelita Air Service, a subsidiary of energy holding state-owned enterprise (SOE) PT Pertamina, has reached a new stage. State asset fund Danantara has brought Garuda and Pertamina together to assess share structures and other corporate aspects. The move aligns with broader efforts to streamline SOEs. However, critics argue that the merger primarily serves as an effort to rescue the financially distressed Garuda.

Danantara stated that the proposed merger aims to reduce market cannibalization between the airlines while advancing its mandate to streamline and consolidate SOEs. Under this plan, the airlines would operate with clearer segmentation while sharing best practices. Danantara targets a reduction of holding SOEs to one per industry, and a cut in the overall SOE ecosystem from roughly 1,000 companies to 200.

The Garuda and Pelita merger was first proposed by the former SOEs Ministry, now the SOEs Regulatory Agency, in 2023 while Garuda was on the brink of bankruptcy with Rp 142 trillion (US$8.5 billion) in debt. At the time, Garuda, Pelita and Garuda's subsidiary PT Citilink Indonesia were envisioned to serve the full-service carrier (FSC), "medium-to-premium" carrier, and low-cost carrier (LCC) market segments, respectively, under a holding company.

A House of Representatives Commission VI member opposed the merger, citing risks to Pelita Air's management quality and corporate culture. Several experts have argued that consolidation alone will not solve Garuda's problems. Garuda posted US$142.8 million in losses in the first half of 2025. Pelita, while recording US$5.9 million of profit in 2024, only had US$101.5 million in assets. It also had Rp 519 billion in equity and Rp 1.1 trillion in liabilities.

Indonesia's high import duties on aircraft spare parts at 37.9 percent drove maintenance expenses from 13 percent of Garuda’s operating expenses in the first quarter (Q1) 2023 to 21.7 percent in Q1 2025. Suppliers also require upfront payments due to Garuda’s financial state, tightening cash flow and forcing the temporary grounding of 15 Citilink aircraft.

By the third quarter of 2025, Garuda's net loss widened to US$182.53 million, with liabilities reaching US$8.28 billion. In response, shareholders approved the issuance of 315.6 billion series D shares at Rp 75 per share, raising Rp 23.67 trillion consisting of Rp 17.02 trillion in capital deposits and Rp 6.65 trillion in shareholder loan conversions. Garuda allocated Rp 14.9 trillion to support Citilink's operations and help repay its Rp 3.7 trillion jet fuel debt to Pertamina, while Rp 8.7 trillion will fund Garuda's working capital and maintenance.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Danantara aims to restore Garuda to profitability by 2026 through four key pillars. First, financial overhaul, including the planned transfer of airport SOE Injourney Airports' land assets to Garuda's maintenance unit GMF AeroAsia. Second, service transformation across all customer touchpoints. Third, business transformation by prioritizing strategic and profitable routes. Fourth, operational and technological improvements to raise efficiency and performance. A key component of this turnaround is the reactivation of Garuda's grounded aircrafts. They continue to incur maintenance costs while generating no revenue, worsening Garuda's financial pressures.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Related Articles

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Analysis: House latest to join race to "reform" Polri

Analysis: Power play shakes NU leadership

Related Article

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Analysis: House latest to join race to "reform" Polri

Analysis: Power play shakes NU leadership

Analysis: Rethinking Indonesia's DHE policy amid rupiah pressures

Analysis: Police reform from within: A mission impossible?

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters take part in an anti-corruption rally on Nov. 30, 2025, along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
This photo taken on July 17 and released on July 18 by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) shows military police personnel looking at computers, smartphones and other equipment seized during a raid on a scam center in Kandal province, Cambodia.
Academia

ASEAN inaction on cybercrime poses a risk to regional security
A health worker examines a resident’s chest X-ray on Nov. 11, 2025, at the Cibodasari Puskesmas (community health center) in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?

Highlight
People wade through the floodwater in the aftermath of flash floods at Tukka village, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on December 2, 2025. The death toll from floods and landslides that have struck Indonesia's Sumatra island since last week has risen to 712, the National Disaster Management Agency said on December 2.
Archipelago

Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods
President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20, 2025 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York where he will stay during his visit to the United States. Prabowo will deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23, 2025.
Academia

Citizenship without certainty
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia won’t phase out fossil fuels, Hashim asserts
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to resume search for long-missing flight MH370
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
Academia

ASEAN inaction on cybercrime poses a risk to regional security
Tech

OpenAI declares ChatGPT 'code red' over stiff competition
Academia

Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?
Society

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.