TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Behind diplomatic crisis, Japan’s economic slide

Takaichi Cabinet to demand more stimulus, which, in turn, would further penalize medium- to long-term economic and financial market stability.

Dan Steinbock (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New York, United States
Tue, December 2, 2025 Published on Nov. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-11-30T21:49:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) attends the Nov. 14 session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee at the National Diet in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) attends the Nov. 14 session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee at the National Diet in Tokyo. (AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi)

O

n Oct. 21, Sanae Takaichi, the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was voted in as the 104th prime minister of Japan, the first woman selected for the nation’s highest post.

Barely a month later, in her first Diet address, Takaichi, 64, stated that Japan could become militarily involved in a conflict between China and Taiwan. That sparked a diplomatic crisis as Japan's relations with China plunged to their lowest level in years.

Yet, this crisis has been long in coming. Takaichi needs a geopolitical spat to steer attention away from Japan’s structural economic challenges.

Instead of a continued partnership with the centrist Komeito Party, Takaichi launched her coalition with the center-right Nippon Ishin Party. With the end of the 26-year coalition with Komeito, the LDP took a turn to the hard right.

Initially, Takaichi’s Cabinet enjoyed some of the highest approval rating, 65 percent to 85 percent, of any Japanese government in the last two decades, with strong support among young and middle-aged respondents. The Japanese see the administration’s national priority as tackling inflation at 84 percent, economic stimulus at 64 percent, social security at 53 percent, and security at 47 percent. Bread-and-butter issues far outweigh military concerns.

Only a minority of Japanese, 17 percent, approved of Hagiuda Koichi being appointed as executive acting secretary general. Hagiuda had previously been involved in a slush fund scandal regarding unreported campaign kickbacks, and after Abe’s assassination, his intimate ties with the controversial Unification Church came under scrutiny.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, both Takaichi and Hagiuda are members of the Nippon Kaigi, Japan's largest far-right and ultranationalist nongovernmental organization. It seeks to change the postwar Tokyo Tribunal's view of Japanese history, restore the divine status of Japan’s emperor, and undermine gender equality. It champions official visits to Japanese war criminals’ Yasukuni Shrine and denies the forced prostitution of the “comfort women” in World War II.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Related Articles

A new course for Nusantara’s defense: Peace through strength

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Redefining protection: Investing in a community-led forest economy

Related Article

A new course for Nusantara’s defense: Peace through strength

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Redefining protection: Investing in a community-led forest economy

Taiwan tensions rise amid Japan-China dispute, US arms deal

Indonesia, Australia sign new security deal

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

More in Opinion

 View more
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (center) attends the Nov. 14 session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee at the National Diet in Tokyo.
Academia

Behind diplomatic crisis, Japan’s economic slide
A mosque is surrounded by residual mud and standing water on Nov. 30, 2025, after a flash flood in Meureudu, the administrative seat of Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh.
Academia

Why cyclones have hit Southeast Asia so hard
Workers at the Arun storage and regasification facility in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, prepare mooring equipment on Jan. 19, 2015, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Tangguh Towuti arrives offshore, carrying 119,000 cubic meters of the fossil fuel from Tangguh, West Papua.
Academia

First mover or fast follower? ASEAN’s readiness for global methane rules

Highlight
Imuwarizal, 52, stands while looking for his sister who has been missing following a deadly flash flood in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walks into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) state loss in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for Ira and four years each for Harry and Yusuf.
Editorial

Questioning the KPK's credibility
In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2010, a Komodo Dragon searches the shore area of Komodo island for prey.
Archipelago

KPK to investigate alleged illegal gold mining near Komodo Island

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha
Europe

US envoy Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow to meet Putin
Tech

Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds
Economy

Keeping MSMEs afloat next year
Culture and Entertainment

Agak Laen returns funnier and warmer, but don’t call it a sequel
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Companies

UnionPay’s New Four-Party Model Makes Cross-Border QR Payments Seamless in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Behind diplomatic crisis, Japan’s economic slide

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.