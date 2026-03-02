TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack, Trump says
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack, Trump says
Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Commentators reach for the most dramatic analogy: World War III. The analogy, while not absurd, overstates the probability of escalation.

Andi Widjajanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 2, 2026 Published on Mar. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-03-01T16:20:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali on March 1 following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali on March 1 following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (AFP/Fadel Senna)

O

n Saturday, the United States and Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure and regime leadership across Tehran, Isfahan, Qom and Kermanshah. Tehran responded with salvos targeting every US base in the Persian Gulf. Hormuz came under threat. 

Commentators reached for the most dramatic analogy: World War III. The analogy, while not absurd, overstates the probability. Four structural circuit breakers continue to separate regional catastrophe from systemic breakdown, though none is guaranteed to hold indefinitely.

First, one must understand what is actually being fought over. Center of gravity analysis reveals both sides targeting not each other’s armies but each other’s political foundations. Washington and Tel Aviv have identified Iran’s center of gravity as the regime itself: its survival capacity, nuclear claims, leadership cohesion and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) loyalty. The targeting of nuclear sites, Khamenei’s compound and IRGC command nodes, combined with US President Donald Trump’s call for Iranians to “take over your government,” confirms the coalition seeks to dismantle the regime’s capacity to function.

Iran’s calculus mirrors this in reverse. Unable to contest American superiority directly, Tehran targets the architecture sustaining Washington’s power projection: forward basing across Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Gulf alliance cohesion and American domestic political will. By striking Gulf capitals hosting US forces, Iran fractures the alliance from within. 

The IRGC’s declaration of “no red lines” signals maximum pressure to render the war politically unsustainable. Both strategies are inherently escalatory. Yet a punishment spiral between two belligerents, however devastating, is not a world war.

The path to genuine world war would require three simultaneous developments: sustained Hormuz closure forcing China into confrontation with the US, an Iranian nuclear breakout shattering the Non-Proliferation Treaty and opportunistic great power aggression: a Chinese move on Taiwan or a Russian probe of NATO’s flank while American carriers are committed to CENTCOM. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This “perfect storm” is the only plausible path from regional war to systemic one. But plausible is not probable, because four circuit breakers work against it.

Popular

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Related Articles

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs in response to Hezbollah attack

Israel hits Tehran again after killing Khamenei, leadership council takes over

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Taliban government

Related Article

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs in response to Hezbollah attack

Israel hits Tehran again after killing Khamenei, leadership council takes over

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Taliban government

The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN

Albanese tells Australia to 'turn the heat down' after bomb threat

Popular

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'
Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha

Garuda Indonesia suspends flights from and to Doha
Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

More in Opinion

 View more
An electronic quotation board displays numbers of the Nikkei Stock Average on Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo.
Academia

Blistering EM equity rally can't keep this pace up. Can it?
A crew member (left) from the OceanXplorer, a research vessel operated by the marine nonprofit OceanX, completes safety protocols with the pilot of a submersible on Jan. 12, 2026, prior to a deep-sea mission in the waters off Sulawesi Island
Academia

Who owns the ocean’s genetic wealth?
A group of demonstrators gesture on Oct. 30, 2025, as they call for better working conditions during a labor rally near National Monument Square in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Making human rights due diligence work for social justice in Indonesia

Highlight
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Feb 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran.
Editorial

Stop the spiral
Qatar Airways and Emirates Airways plane is parked at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some flights to Dubai and Doha cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kuta, Bali on March 1, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia monitors pilgrims, migrants as US-Israel strikes on Iran raise war fears

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Cyprus steers EU toward reliable trade, global partnership
Economy

Import surge, export slowdown shrink trade surplus in January
Middle East and Africa

Major Saudi refinery, Kurdish and Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes
Markets

US dollar gains as Iran conflict fuels safe‑haven demand, higher oil
Economy

Inflation surges to near three-year high amid Ramadan demand spike
Middle East and Africa

China calls for ceasefire, diplomacy to end Middle East conflict
Society

Japan draws Indonesian workers amid #KaburAjaDulu trend
FEATURES

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Four circuit breakers stand between the US-Iran war and World War III

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.