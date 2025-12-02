TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case

Investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) previously raided the former West Java governor’s house in Bandung in March and confiscated a Mercedes-Benz that was once owned by former president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 2, 2025 Published on Dec. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-12-02T19:37:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil (center) gestures on Tuesday as he arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. KPK investigators interrogated Ridwan as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB. Former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil (center) gestures on Tuesday as he arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. KPK investigators interrogated Ridwan as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

F

ormer West Java governor Ridwan Kamil answered a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summons for questioning in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB, a publicly listed West Java and Banten regional development bank.

Arriving at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the former governor who led West Java between 2018 and 2023 was questioned for six hours over the case that allegedly caused an estimated Rp 222 billion (US$13.4 million) in state losses

Speaking after the questioning, he insisted he had “no knowledge” of the bank’s internal operations. Ridwan added that the bank’s president director, commissioners and the West Java Region-Owned Enterprise (BUMD) agency head had not reported any irregularities to him during his five-year tenure.

“None of the three ever submitted such a report during my time in office,” Ridwan said. “So if you ask whether I knew about the alleged corruption, I did not, and I was not involved and did benefit from it.”

Earlier in the day, Ridwan told reporters he decided to come for the interrogation to show respect for the rule of law.

“I came to show my transparency and accountability as a former public official. Honestly, I’m glad because this is what I’ve been waiting for: an opportunity to provide clarification. Without clarification, perceptions become wild and tend to be harmful.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Graft busters previously raided Ridwan’s residence in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung in March. Ridwan was not at home during or after the raid, although a luxury car was seen leaving his house at midnight the day prior to the search. It was unclear who was in the car.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Related Articles

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

EU massive fine against Google draws Trump threat

Related Article

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

EU massive fine against Google draws Trump threat

Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case

Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil (center) gestures on Tuesday as he arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. KPK investigators interrogated Ridwan as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB.
Politics

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case
Imuwarizal, 52, stands while looking for his sister who has been missing following a deadly flash flood in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
This handout satellite image by Vantor received on December 2, 2025 shows a view of flood damage in the Peusangan river and weir in Bireuen, Aceh Province on December on November 30, 2025.
Society

Sumatra flood toll hits 631, one million in shelters

Highlight
Imuwarizal, 52, stands while looking for his sister who has been missing following a deadly flash flood in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walks into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) state loss in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for Ira and four years each for Harry and Yusuf.
Editorial

Questioning the KPK's credibility
In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2010, a Komodo Dragon searches the shore area of Komodo island for prey.
Archipelago

KPK to investigate alleged illegal gold mining near Komodo Island

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha
Europe

US envoy Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow to meet Putin
Tech

Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds
Economy

Keeping MSMEs afloat next year
Culture and Entertainment

Agak Laen returns funnier and warmer, but don’t call it a sequel
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Companies

UnionPay’s New Four-Party Model Makes Cross-Border QR Payments Seamless in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.