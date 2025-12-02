KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) previously raided the former West Java governor’s house in Bandung in March and confiscated a Mercedes-Benz that was once owned by former president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.
ormer West Java governor Ridwan Kamil answered a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summons for questioning in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB, a publicly listed West Java and Banten regional development bank.
Arriving at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the former governor who led West Java between 2018 and 2023 was questioned for six hours over the case that allegedly caused an estimated Rp 222 billion (US$13.4 million) in state losses
Speaking after the questioning, he insisted he had “no knowledge” of the bank’s internal operations. Ridwan added that the bank’s president director, commissioners and the West Java Region-Owned Enterprise (BUMD) agency head had not reported any irregularities to him during his five-year tenure.
“None of the three ever submitted such a report during my time in office,” Ridwan said. “So if you ask whether I knew about the alleged corruption, I did not, and I was not involved and did benefit from it.”
Earlier in the day, Ridwan told reporters he decided to come for the interrogation to show respect for the rule of law.
“I came to show my transparency and accountability as a former public official. Honestly, I’m glad because this is what I’ve been waiting for: an opportunity to provide clarification. Without clarification, perceptions become wild and tend to be harmful.”
Graft busters previously raided Ridwan’s residence in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung in March. Ridwan was not at home during or after the raid, although a luxury car was seen leaving his house at midnight the day prior to the search. It was unclear who was in the car.
