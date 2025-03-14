Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) alleges that former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi and former bank corporate secretary Widi Hartono rigged the tender for the bank's advertisement project procurement as a way to give kickbacks to six advertising agencies.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising for the publicly listed lender.
The antigraft body also named four other individuals as suspects in the case: former Bank BJB corporate secretary Widi Hartono and owners of three advertising agencies: Kin Asikin Dulmanan, Suhendrik and Raden Sophan Jaya Kusuma.
The suspects’ names were announced during a press briefing at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday.
According to the KPK, Bank BJB initially earmarked Rp 409 billion (US$24 million) from its budget for advertising in various channels through six agencies from 2021 to 2023. However, investigators found that only around Rp 100 billion of the budget was used for advertising.
“We haven’t looked thoroughly into the Rp 100 billion. But we found evidence that around Rp 222 billion was spent for fake transactions and work orders,” KPK acting investigation director Budi Sokmo said during Thursday’s press briefing.
Read also: New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.