Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) alleges that former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi and former bank corporate secretary Widi Hartono rigged the tender for the bank's advertisement project procurement as a way to give kickbacks to six advertising agencies.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 14, 2025

The building of publicly listed region-owned Bank BJB is seen on March 9, 2021, in Bandung, West Java. (Shutterstock/randomasiandude)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising for the publicly listed lender.

The antigraft body also named four other individuals as suspects in the case: former Bank BJB corporate secretary Widi Hartono and owners of three advertising agencies: Kin Asikin Dulmanan, Suhendrik and Raden Sophan Jaya Kusuma.

The suspects’ names were announced during a press briefing at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to the KPK, Bank BJB initially earmarked Rp 409 billion (US$24 million) from its budget for advertising in various channels through six agencies from 2021 to 2023. However, investigators found that only around Rp 100 billion of the budget was used for advertising.

“We haven’t looked thoroughly into the Rp 100 billion. But we found evidence that around Rp 222 billion was spent for fake transactions and work orders,” KPK acting investigation director Budi Sokmo said during Thursday’s press briefing.

Read also: New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni delivers a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace on Feb. 3, 2025.
Society

Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon
A villager carries hay cut from a field to feed his livestock amid a drought in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on April 21, 2021.
Society

Indonesia predicted to have normal dry season in 2025
The building of publicly listed region-owned Bank BJB is seen on March 9, 2021, in Bandung, West Java.
Politics

Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

President Prabowo Subianto (center) together with Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani (left), Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia (second right), Chairman of DEN Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (right), Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (third left) and Investor from the United States (US) Ray Dalio (second left) and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (third right) held a meeting with businessmen at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Friday, March 7, 2025. The meeting between the government, businessmen and investors from the US Ray Dalio discussed the management of SOE assets through the Investment Management Agency (BPI) Danantara Indonesia.
Politics

Dasco dispels rumor of Sri Mulyani's resignation
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Serving new civil servants
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama
Politics

Ahok questioned as witness in Pertamina corruption case

