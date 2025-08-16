TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

President Prabowo Subianto promised in his first State of the Nation Address on Friday to safeguard the country’s wealth for use by the state for the people’s prosperity and to put an end to its continuous outflow to other countries.

Radhiyya Indra and Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 16, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. (AFP/Pool/Bay Ismoyo)

resident Prabowo Subianto promised in his first State of the Nation Address on Friday to safeguard the country’s resource for use by the state for the people’s prosperity and to put an end to its continuous outflow to other countries.

In front of over 600 lawmakers and state officials, the President boasted of his administration’s short-term successes and reiterated its future goals in the address delivered during the plenary meeting of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Friday.

The annual address, delivered ahead of Independence Day on Aug. 17, was attended by former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as well as former vice presidents Try Sutrisno, Boediono, Jusuf Kalla and Ma’ruf Amin.

Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, who chairs the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only party outside Prabowo’s government, was noticeably absent from Friday’s event.

Protecting national wealth and resources took up a major portion of Prabowo’s speech, with him asserting Indonesia’s need to be self-sufficient in its economy in order to be fully independent.

He further warned of a massive “net outflow of national wealth”, a term he has used since 2014 to describe the drain of wealth out of the country.

“If we keep letting our national wealth go to other nations, we face the potential of becoming a failed state,” the President said. “That’s why I must take the necessary steps [to prevent it], even if the steps are tough and unpopular with specific parties.”

Watchful eye: A staff member observes data updates in the operational room of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
Archipelago

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
A creative illustration depicting music copyright law.
Society

Plan to charge royalties for music at weddings, religious events sparks backlash
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

Archipelago

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Americas

Trump-Putin summit yields no deal on ending war in Ukraine
Society

Plan to charge royalties for music at weddings, religious events sparks backlash
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address
Academia

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati
Opinion

Analysis: Rice prices surge as market distortion deepens
Editorial

To make the state great again
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.