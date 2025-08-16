Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. (AFP/Pool/Bay Ismoyo)

President Prabowo Subianto promised in his first State of the Nation Address on Friday to safeguard the country’s wealth for use by the state for the people’s prosperity and to put an end to its continuous outflow to other countries.

In front of over 600 lawmakers and state officials, the President boasted of his administration’s short-term successes and reiterated its future goals in the address delivered during the plenary meeting of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Friday.

The annual address, delivered ahead of Independence Day on Aug. 17, was attended by former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as well as former vice presidents Try Sutrisno, Boediono, Jusuf Kalla and Ma’ruf Amin.

Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, who chairs the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only party outside Prabowo’s government, was noticeably absent from Friday’s event.

Protecting national wealth and resources took up a major portion of Prabowo’s speech, with him asserting Indonesia’s need to be self-sufficient in its economy in order to be fully independent.

He further warned of a massive “net outflow of national wealth”, a term he has used since 2014 to describe the drain of wealth out of the country.

“If we keep letting our national wealth go to other nations, we face the potential of becoming a failed state,” the President said. “That’s why I must take the necessary steps [to prevent it], even if the steps are tough and unpopular with specific parties.”