KPK reschedules interrogation of BI deputy governor, lawmakers

Investigators have summoned Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Filiniangsih Hendrarta and two lawmakers in their investigation into alleged misuse of the central bank’s corporate social responsibility funds.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 20, 2025

Keeping watch: A police officer stands guard in front of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta in this file picture. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will summon again Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Filianingsih Hendrarta and two House of Representatives members to be interrogated after they failed to appear for a questioning pertaining to a graft case related to the central bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Filianingsih and the lawmakers, namely Ecky Awal Mucharam of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and Dolfie Othiniel Frederic Palit of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), were initially slated to be interrogated as witnesses in the case on Thursday. 

However, they did not show up at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta.

“The witnesses could not come citing work visits abroad,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Friday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that testimonies from the three witnesses were needed to complete the case the antigraft body is building pertaining to the BI’s CSR program.

Since the end of last year, the KPK has been investigating the alleged mishandling of BI’s CSR program. In the course of the investigation, graft busters raided the central bank’s headquarters in Jakarta, including the office of BI Governor Perry Warjiyo.

From Perry’s office, investigators took documents and electronic devices related to the program.

