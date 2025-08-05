TheJakartaPost

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, August 5, 2025

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalists on Friday during a press briefing about the pardons granted to former trade minister Thomas Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta. Supratman said during the briefing that he had handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release could be processed. Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalists on Friday during a press briefing about the pardons granted to former trade minister Thomas Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta. Supratman said during the briefing that he had handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release could be processed. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin )

resident Prabowo Subianto’s decision to pardon Thomas Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto in their high-profile graft cases has sounded alarms over political interference in the judiciary and sparked renewed scrutiny over his administration’s commitment to anticorruption.

Prabowo’s request to grant clemency to former trade minister Thomas and amnesty for 1,178 convicts, including Hasto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only party outside of the ruling coalition, was approved by lawmakers last week in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the country.

In two separate cases that have drawn widespread public scrutiny because of their politically charged nature, Thomas and Hasto were sentenced to prison last month for corruption for a raw sugar import policy and bribery tied to a legislative seat appointment scheme, respectively.

The government has maintained that the President’s clemency for Thomas and Hasto was solely for “national interests and public unity”, and the PDI-P has denied that Hasto’s amnesty was part of a political deal.

But anticorruption watchdogs said on Monday that because appeals at higher courts are still available, the timing of the President’s clemency cannot be justified. They said such a pardon “constitutes executive interference in the judiciary” and shuts down opportunities for uncovering institutional flaws that could inform anticorruption reform.

“Beyond their deterrent effect, rulings in graft cases serve as a basis for improving legislation, systems and governance. When a case is settled through amnesty or abolition, it makes the trials seem like they never happened,” said Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), Transparency International Indonesia (TII) and IM57+.

If the President continues to pardon corruption convicts, the groups warned, he risks enabling impunity, diminishing deterrence and encouraging future violators to exploit claims of political persecution to gain public sympathy.

Pardons and power plays

South Jakarta prosecutors detain three in TaniHub graft probe

Ministry proposes Bulog-like offtake agency for subsidized housing

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong appeals graft conviction

More in Indonesia

A rallygoer holds up a poster on May 1 that reads “Death to corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Keeping the flame: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) walks with party executives and her daughter Puan Maharani (center) and son M. Prananda Prabowo (right) upon entering the venue for the party's technical briefing on Wednesday in Denpasar, Bali. The event was held just days before the congress that reelected Megawati as party chairwoman.
Politics

Megawati’s reelection highlights party focus on stability
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalists on Friday during a press briefing about the pardons granted to former trade minister Thomas Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta. Supratman said during the briefing that he had handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release could be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Academia

More ambition needed: Road to a global plastic treaty

Politics

Megawati’s reelection highlights party focus on stability
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
Editorial

Data center meltdown
