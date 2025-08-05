Megawati’s reelection highlights party focus on stability

Keeping the flame: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) walks with party executives and her daughter Puan Maharani (center) and son M. Prananda Prabowo (right) upon entering the venue for the party's technical briefing on Wednesday in Denpasar, Bali. The event was held just days before the congress that reelected Megawati as party chairwoman. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

T he reelection of Megawati Soekarnoputri as chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has signaled a push for party stability and continuity, as it navigates a delicate recalibration following President Prabowo Subianto’s surprise amnesty for its convicted secretary-general.

The national congress in Nusa Dua, Bali over the weekend reelected Megawati for another five-year term by acclamation.

In her speech during the closing of the event on Saturday, Megawati said her reelection was not about personal privilege but about fulfilling an ideological responsibility.

“I accept this with a deep sense of duty, not with joy, but with reflection,” she said. “I am not a chairwoman to be served. I am a chairwoman because I am trusted to keep the ideological flame alive, to make sure it never goes out.”

Megawati has led the PDI-P since its founding in 1999, turning the nationalist party into one of the country’s most influential political forces.

The Bali congress came amid accusations by some party members that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a one-time member who broke ranks to back Prabowo’s presidential bid last year, and his allies were trying to interfere in the chairmanship race and take over the party from Megawati.

Familiar faces