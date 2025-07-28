Hasto’s bribery conviction to influence PDI-P stance on government

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto’s bribery conviction has dealt a political blow to the only de facto opposition party and is expected to influence chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri’s stance toward the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.
Last Friday, Hasto, known as Megawati’s closest aide, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for helping fellow party member Harun Masiku bribe a General Elections Commission (KPU) official for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives in 2019.
The sentence was lighter than the seven years the prosecutors had sought. Prosecutors also charged Hasto with obstruction of justice, but the court cleared him of the crime, citing a lack of evidence.
The PDI-P, which has the largest number of seats in the government-controlled legislature, has said the probe into Hasto is an effort to target him for being critical of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a former PDI-P member who backed rival candidate Prabowo in the last election.
Despite the ongoing tension between the PDI-P and Jokowi, Prabowo began drawing closer to Megawati in the first months of his presidency, meeting her in April for the first time since his inauguration and recently describing their relationship as “like a brother and sister”.
Hasto’s verdict came at a critical moment for the PDI-P, as the party prepares to hold its congress, where Megawati is expected to be reelected and unveil the party’s stance toward Prabowo’s government. Megawati has led the party since its founding in 1999.
