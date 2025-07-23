TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
On-demand drivers mount mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
On-demand drivers mount mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’

The trial of Thomas Lembong, a former trade minister who had later supported opposition figure Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election, has failed to establish any criminal intent or evidence of corruption, according to experts.    

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 23, 2025 Published on Jul. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-07-22T20:53:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong looks at journalists ahead of the verdict hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentenced Thomas to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) fine after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports. Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong looks at journalists ahead of the verdict hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentenced Thomas to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) fine after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he verdict in the corruption case of former trade minister Thomas Lembong has stoked concerns among legal experts, who have questioned the ruling’s legal basis and warned it could set a dangerous precedent for silencing opposition figures.

Last Friday, the Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced Thomas to four years and six months in prison for allowing several private sugar refineries to import raw sugar from 2015 to 2016. He had intended to address national food security issues, however, prevailing regulations stipulated that such imports had to be carried out by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Thomas, at the time of the imports, served as trade minister under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The court said the former minister had “knowingly violated rules” by authorizing the imports through state-owned trading firm PT Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI) in collaboration with the private sugar refineries.

Thomas was found guilty under Article 2 of the Corruption Law, which penalizes unlawful acts by officials to enrich themselves, other individuals or companies, and cause state losses or hurt the national economy.

The judges said Thomas had inflicted up to Rp 194 billion (US$11.89 million) in state losses, based on an estimation of how much PPI should have received, and therefore had also enriched the private companies. Yet, they did not find that Thomas had received any personal gain from the policy he enacted.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The verdict has raised eyebrows among legal analysts, some of whom claimed that the judges’ conclusions were “questionable”.

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Related Articles

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’

MAGA-style 'anti-globalist' politics arrives in Japan

Prabowo sends Gerindra officials to meet Megawati, deliver confidential message

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Related Article

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’

MAGA-style 'anti-globalist' politics arrives in Japan

Prabowo sends Gerindra officials to meet Megawati, deliver confidential message

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of migrant workers (in light blue shirts) board a bus on July 21, 2025, after arriving at Batam Center Port in Batam, the Riau Islands, as part of the 232 Indonesian migrant workers who were repatriated through a program coordinated between the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Johor state.
Archipelago

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Man vs. nature: A man tries to put out a forest fire on Sept. 22, 2019, near his village in Kampar, Riau. Forest fires remain Indonesia’s primary challenge to curbing carbon emissions.
Archipelago

Wildfires sweep through multiple regions in Sumatra
A university student holds a poster bearing the term “Ndasmu“, a highly derogatory Javanese word that literal translation as “your head“, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against President Prabowo Subianto's administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs

Highlight
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong looks at journalists ahead of the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import
Politics

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’
Former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (center) waves to journalists after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import.
Editorial

Bitter justice over sugar import

New cars are parked at a factory in Bojomangu, Bekasi Regency, West Java, on March 13, 2024. According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales in February reached 70,656 units, up about 1.5 percent from January’s 69,617 units.
Regulations

Extension of small car incentive ‘contradicts’ electrification push

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Academia

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments
Archipelago

Wildfires sweep through multiple regions in Sumatra
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia backs Cambodia’s scam crackdown after hundreds of citizens arrested
Academia

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?
Politics

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs
Economy

How deep is Indonesia’s capital market?
Academia

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.