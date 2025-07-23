Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs

A university student holds a poster bearing the term “Ndasmu“, a highly derogatory Javanese word that literal translation as “your head“, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against President Prabowo Subianto's administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

C alls are growing for President Prabowo Subianto to stop delegitimizing civil society movements through unfounded accusations, with pro-democracy activists warning that such behavior reflects authoritarian characteristics and threatens democratic norms.

The condemnation followed the President’s recent speech at the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) congress in Surakarta, Central Java, where he suggested that the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protests and the online movement #KaburAjaDulu (loosely translated as “above all, just get away”) earlier this year were “orchestrated” and financed by corrupt actors aiming to destabilize the country.

The Indonesia Gelap protests, led by students and civil society groups, erupted in February against several government policies including the President’s sweeping budget cuts to fund his flagship initiatives. Around the same time, the hashtag #KaburAjaDulu gained traction online, reflecting growing public frustration at shrinking job prospects and a worsening political climate.

In his speech during the PSI event on Sunday, Prabowo said, “The protests are all a setup. They are orchestrated and paid by those who want Indonesia to stay chaotic and poor. Corrupt agents are funding them.”

In an interview with Kompas TV, Gerindra politician Hendarsam Marantoko defended Prabowo’s claim by referencing Marcella Santoso, a criminal suspect linked to obstruction and corruption cases, who appeared in a video released by the Attorney General’s Office in June. In the video, she seemingly admitted to creating online content critical of Prabowo and connected to the Indonesia Gelap movement, among other actions.

Read also: 'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Attack on civil liberties