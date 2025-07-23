TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
On-demand drivers mount mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
On-demand drivers mount mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 23, 2025 Published on Jul. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-07-22T18:55:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A university student holds a poster bearing the term “Ndasmu“, a highly derogatory Javanese word that literal translation as “your head“, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against President Prabowo Subianto's administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. A university student holds a poster bearing the term “Ndasmu“, a highly derogatory Javanese word that literal translation as “your head“, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against President Prabowo Subianto's administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

C

alls are growing for President Prabowo Subianto to stop delegitimizing civil society movements through unfounded accusations, with pro-democracy activists warning that such behavior reflects authoritarian characteristics and threatens democratic norms.

The condemnation followed the President’s recent speech at the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) congress in Surakarta, Central Java, where he suggested that the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protests and the online movement #KaburAjaDulu (loosely translated as “above all, just get away”) earlier this year were “orchestrated” and financed by corrupt actors aiming to destabilize the country.

The Indonesia Gelap protests, led by students and civil society groups, erupted in February against several government policies including the President’s sweeping budget cuts to fund his flagship initiatives. Around the same time, the hashtag #KaburAjaDulu gained traction online, reflecting growing public frustration at shrinking job prospects and a worsening political climate.

In his speech during the PSI event on Sunday, Prabowo said, “The protests are all a setup. They are orchestrated and paid by those who want Indonesia to stay chaotic and poor. Corrupt agents are funding them.”

In an interview with Kompas TV, Gerindra politician Hendarsam Marantoko defended Prabowo’s claim by referencing Marcella Santoso, a criminal suspect linked to obstruction and corruption cases, who appeared in a video released by the Attorney General’s Office in June. In the video, she seemingly admitted to creating online content critical of Prabowo and connected to the Indonesia Gelap movement, among other actions.

Read also: 'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Attack on civil liberties

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Related Articles

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?

Free meals and military might

Reform era draws to a close

The real monarchs of the republic

Related Article

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?

Free meals and military might

Reform era draws to a close

The real monarchs of the republic

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of migrant workers (in light blue shirts) board a bus on July 21, 2025, after arriving at Batam Center Port in Batam, the Riau Islands, as part of the 232 Indonesian migrant workers who were repatriated through a program coordinated between the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Johor state.
Archipelago

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Man vs. nature: A man tries to put out a forest fire on Sept. 22, 2019, near his village in Kampar, Riau. Forest fires remain Indonesia’s primary challenge to curbing carbon emissions.
Archipelago

Wildfires sweep through multiple regions in Sumatra
A university student holds a poster bearing the term “Ndasmu“, a highly derogatory Javanese word that literal translation as “your head“, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against President Prabowo Subianto's administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs

Highlight
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong looks at journalists ahead of the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import
Politics

Ex-minister’s graft verdict might be ‘politically motivated’
Former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (center) waves to journalists after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import.
Editorial

Bitter justice over sugar import

New cars are parked at a factory in Bojomangu, Bekasi Regency, West Java, on March 13, 2024. According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales in February reached 70,656 units, up about 1.5 percent from January’s 69,617 units.
Regulations

Extension of small car incentive ‘contradicts’ electrification push

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Academia

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments
Archipelago

Wildfires sweep through multiple regions in Sumatra
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia backs Cambodia’s scam crackdown after hundreds of citizens arrested
Academia

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?
Politics

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs
Economy

How deep is Indonesia’s capital market?
Academia

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s ‘orchestrated protest’ claim alarms democracy watchdogs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.