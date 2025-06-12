TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Demonizing CSOs

President Prabowo's communication style, while a key part of his nationalist branding, reflects populism, which tends to divide society between "the people" and "others", who are often framed as a common enemy threatening the nation.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-06-11T17:11:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Demonizing CSOs President Prabowo Subianto raises his fist while addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

L

ast year, just a month after winning the election, President Prabowo Subianto told a business forum about the country's democracy, which he said was "very tiring, very messy and costly." He might just be expressing his frustration, given his 15-year journey to the highest office, but still, seven months into his presidency, space for civil society continues to shrink.

The Prabowo administration's emphasis on national unity and stability, reflected in its large coalition and expanded Cabinet, appears to be a strategy for consolidating power. This approach seemingly resists dissent, public scrutiny and any questioning of government policies. Negative reactions to criticism have included Prabowo's use of the rude Javanese expression "ndhasmu", uttered against a Gerindra Party event, the police's arrest of a student for an "offending" meme and most recently, Prabowo's accusation that foreign entities fund civil society organizations to create disunity.

“With money, [foreign entities] fund CSOs to pit us against each other,” Prabowo said during the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 2. “They claim to uphold democracy, human rights and press freedom, but those are merely their own versions [of these values].”

Such an attack on the credibility of CSOs is a common tactic in countries where democracy is backsliding or hijacked by oligarchs to obtain legitimacy. In some of those states, the rulers enact legislation to curtail the ability of independent civil society to operate, granting the governments sweeping powers to control their funding and activities. Even the "foreign agent" law has been enforced to stigmatize and marginalize CSOs. 

It was not the first time that Prabowo displayed suspicion, if not dislike, of what Oliver, Marwell and Teixeira termed as “the critical mass”. Back in February, he warned the public of “foreign lackeys” in reference to CSOs and media outlets, which he said are being used by foreign actors to shape public opinion.

President Prabowo's communication style, while a key part of his nationalist branding, reflects populism, which tends to divide society between "the people" and "others", who are often framed as a common enemy threatening the nation.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In fact, since the 2014 elections, Prabowo has consistently adopted a populist communication style rooted in a crisis narrative and the creation of a common enemy. One of his key narratives is the “leakage of national wealth”, which implies that Indonesia's wealth and natural resources are flowing abroad due to the negligence or weakness of the domestic elite. In the logic of populism, this crisis is linked to two “enemies”, namely foreign parties accused of robbing Indonesia's wealth and a local elite perceived as weak or compromising.

Prabowo’s Pancasila Day speech has the potential to frame CSOs as “enemies” of the state, regardless of the fact that many of them, including foreign-funded ones, have long played crucial roles as public watchdogs and agents of transformation. They may criticize government programs that contradict the principles of deliberative democracy, but they also fill the gaps in areas where the government fails to perform, for instance, in poverty alleviation, environmental issues, education, social affairs and health. 

Civil society groups, as well as students and the previously silent middle class, took part in demonstrations that marked the first few months of Prabowo’s presidency. They protested controversial policies, especially the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which allows active officers to hold more civilian posts. Students and civil society groups filed 10 judicial review motions with the Constitutional Court, with five of them turned down.

The noise they created in their activism might be seen as a direct challenge not only to Prabowo’s high approval rating, but also to his authority. Such fears, however, are baseless given the current government’s legitimacy as a result of a democratic election. 

In a democracy, CSOs are partners, rather than rivals, to progress. Their role in providing critical feedback, the "checks and balances", should be valued as a mechanism to prevent corruption, protect human rights and create more effective, equitable policies.

Popular

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft
Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

Related Articles

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

Trump vs Harvard: In defense of truth and intellectualism

A breakthrough for freedom of expression in Indonesia

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest

The military strikes back

Related Article

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

Trump vs Harvard: In defense of truth and intellectualism

A breakthrough for freedom of expression in Indonesia

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest

The military strikes back

Popular

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft
Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

More in Opinion

 View more
Presidential candidate and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto.
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy
President Prabowo Subianto raises his fist while addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
A man holds a placard that reads “The fight against HIV is a public matter. Everyone is concerned” from Housing Works, a charity that helps Haitians living with HIV/AIDS, for displaying on June 2, 2025, at an office in Port-au-Prince.
Academia

Rebuilding the aid consensus

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walking to the stage before delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Indo Defense 2024 Expo & Forum, which was held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025.
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Ministry to hold second regional head retreat in West Java
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
Companies

Germany’s Daimler opens new bus, truck factory in Cikarang
Society

West Java’s education maneuvers not binding for all: Ombudsman

Asia & Pacific

South Korea halts loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts against North
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.