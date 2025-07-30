Visinema to produce epic ‘Perang Jawa’, directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko

Production house Visinema is developing a new historical epic, 'Perang Jawa’, set between 1925 and 1930, depicting one of the most significant anti-colonial revolts in Indonesian history. (Instagram/Angga Dwimas Sasongko/@anggasasongko)

C oinciding with the 200th anniversary of the Java war, production house Visinema has announced its plan to produce a historical film, Perang Jawa (Java War), scheduled for theatrical release in 2028.

"[The film] is about beliefs, dignity and values upheld to the very last drop of blood," Visinema said in its Instagram account.

The Java war, which began in July 1825, is considered one of the most significant revolts against colonialism in Indonesian history due to its profound impact. The five-year rebellious movement led by Javanese prince Diponegoro ended in 1830 with a Pyrrhic Dutch victory that left the colonial administration in debt by 25 million guilders.

Visinema chief executive officer Angga Dwimas Sasongko, who will direct the project, said the film will focus on the war as a historical event rather than on Prince Diponegoro as a heroic figure.

“This isn’t a biopic. It’s about a major historical event, which includes a major figure [Prince Diponegoro] and what he did,” Angga told reporters on July 21, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

The project is currently in the pre-production stage with podcaster and former trade minister Gita Wirjawan on board as executive producer. Renowned British historian Peter Carey, who has dedicated his career to researching Diponegoro, is serving as a historical advisor.

Angga said Carey will help ensure the film is rooted in thorough historical research.