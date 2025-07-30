TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Police find no crime in diplomat’s death
Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Police find no crime in diplomat’s death
Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police arrest 22 after post-ASEAN U-23 soccer match brawl

Vietnam’s 1-0 victory in the final match of the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship match with Indonesia marks its third consecutive title in the competition, making it the most successful team in the tournament.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 30, 2025 Published on Jul. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-07-30T16:21:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Joint security officers stand at the ready on July 29 during a briefing ahead of the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship final match between Indonesia and Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta. Vietnam won the championship after defeating Indonesia 1-0. Joint security officers stand at the ready on July 29 during a briefing ahead of the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship final match between Indonesia and Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta. Vietnam won the championship after defeating Indonesia 1-0. (Antara/Handout/Central Jakarta Police)

T

he Central Jakarta Police arrested 22 fans of the Indonesian national soccer team following a brawl that erupted after the 2025 ASEAN Under-23 Championship final between Indonesia and Vietnam in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Vietnam came out as the winner of the match and the championship thanks to a single goal scored by striker Nguyen Cong Phuong in the first half. The victory marked Vietnam’s third consecutive title in the competition, making it the most successful team in the tournament.

The situation at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta reportedly heated up when Vietnam’s coach Kim Sang-sik allegedly attempted to block Indonesian midfielder Robi Darwis from launching a throw-in during the second half’s stoppage time. The South Korean coach was awarded a yellow card by referee Koji Takasaki.

After Takasaki blew the full-time whistle, several disappointed Indonesian supporters threw water bottles at where Vietnam supporters were sitting. The Vietnamese supporters responded by throwing things back at the Indonesian fans.

The police arrested 22 people for their alleged involvement in the brawl, said Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro.

“We have secured the site and separated the groups involved to ensure that the brawl does not spread,” Susatyo said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As of Wednesday afternoon, the police were still questioning the detainees at the Central Jakarta Police headquarters in Kemayoran to uncover their roles in the incident.

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final

How Indonesia can still win post-Trump deal

Three killed after boat carrying soccer team capsizes in Batam

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Indonesia moves to naturalize Dutch players to boost women’s soccer

Related Article

Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final

How Indonesia can still win post-Trump deal

Three killed after boat carrying soccer team capsizes in Batam

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Indonesia moves to naturalize Dutch players to boost women’s soccer

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Indonesia

 View more
Subsidy addicts: Motorists line up on Aug. 9 for subsidized RON-90 Pertalite fuel at a gas station in Bogor city, West Java. The government has begun discussions on whether to increase the price of Pertalite soon.
Archipelago

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Fishy situation: Workers sort fish on Oct. 9, 2024, as they are unloaded from a boat at Muara Baru fishing port in North Jakarta.
Archipelago

Riau Islands seek answers as Hong Kong abruptly halts live fish imports
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) executive Puan Maharani, who is also House of Representatives speaker, delivers her speech on July 30 during a two-day technical briefing for party-affiliated legislators in Denpasar, Bali.
Politics

Puan calls for unity, support for Megawati leadership ahead of congress

Highlight
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Americas

Trump trade deal may present geopolitical challenges for Indonesia
Evacuees rest at an evacuation center in the Thai border province of Surin on July 28, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed to an “unconditional“ ceasefire on July 28, after five days of combat along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people.
Editorial

ASEAN diplomacy delivers
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Economy

Government questions Trump’s new 15-20 percent ‘world tariff’ plan

The Latest

 View more
Economy

China manufacturing sinks again in July as US trade talks stall
Entertainment

'A Normal Woman': A skin-crawling feature on a female experience
Archipelago

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Archipelago

Riau Islands seek answers as Hong Kong abruptly halts live fish imports
Politics

Puan calls for unity, support for Megawati leadership ahead of congress
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Archipelago

Indonesia on tsunami alert after Russia earthquake
Academia

Did we just sell our privacy to the US?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police arrest 22 after post-ASEAN U-23 soccer match brawl

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.