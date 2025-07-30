Police arrest 22 after post-ASEAN U-23 soccer match brawl

Joint security officers stand at the ready on July 29 during a briefing ahead of the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship final match between Indonesia and Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta. Vietnam won the championship after defeating Indonesia 1-0. (Antara/Handout/Central Jakarta Police)

T he Central Jakarta Police arrested 22 fans of the Indonesian national soccer team following a brawl that erupted after the 2025 ASEAN Under-23 Championship final between Indonesia and Vietnam in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Vietnam came out as the winner of the match and the championship thanks to a single goal scored by striker Nguyen Cong Phuong in the first half. The victory marked Vietnam’s third consecutive title in the competition, making it the most successful team in the tournament.

The situation at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta reportedly heated up when Vietnam’s coach Kim Sang-sik allegedly attempted to block Indonesian midfielder Robi Darwis from launching a throw-in during the second half’s stoppage time. The South Korean coach was awarded a yellow card by referee Koji Takasaki.

After Takasaki blew the full-time whistle, several disappointed Indonesian supporters threw water bottles at where Vietnam supporters were sitting. The Vietnamese supporters responded by throwing things back at the Indonesian fans.

The police arrested 22 people for their alleged involvement in the brawl, said Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro.

“We have secured the site and separated the groups involved to ensure that the brawl does not spread,” Susatyo said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the police were still questioning the detainees at the Central Jakarta Police headquarters in Kemayoran to uncover their roles in the incident.