Police find no crime in diplomat’s death

T he Jakarta Police have found no signs of criminal activity or participation of any other individuals in the death of Foreign Ministry employee Arya Daru Pangayunan, whose body was found on his bed with his head covered in a plastic bag and wrapped with yellow duct tape earlier this month.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Jakarta Police director for general crimes Sr. Comr. Wira Satya Triputra said that police investigation had concluded that Arya’s death was “the result of upper airway obstruction”.

“The investigation indicated that Arya’s death occurred without the involvement of anyone else,” Wira said.

He revealed that only Arya’s own fingerprint was found on the duct tape around his head and that the investigation found no evidence of physical or psychological threats or violence directed at Arya before his death.

Wira, however, stopped short of saying whether Arya committed suicide or not.

The 39-year-old junior diplomat specializing in the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad was found by his rooming house guard lying on his bed in Gondangdia, Central Jakarta, on July 8 with his head wrapped in plastic and yellow duct tape. His room was locked from the inside.

