TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
North Sumatra declares state of emergency in seven regencies as forest fires spread
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
North Sumatra declares state of emergency in seven regencies as forest fires spread
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police find no crime in diplomat’s death

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 30, 2025 Published on Jul. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-07-29T21:09:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An illustration of a police line. An illustration of a police line. (Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff)

T

he Jakarta Police have found no signs of criminal activity or participation of any other individuals in the death of Foreign Ministry employee Arya Daru Pangayunan, whose body was found on his bed with his head covered in a plastic bag and wrapped with yellow duct tape earlier this month.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Jakarta Police director for general crimes Sr. Comr. Wira Satya Triputra said that police investigation had concluded that Arya’s death was “the result of upper airway obstruction”.

“The investigation indicated that Arya’s death occurred without the involvement of anyone else,” Wira said.

He revealed that only Arya’s own fingerprint was found on the duct tape around his head and that the investigation found no evidence of physical or psychological threats or violence directed at Arya before his death.

Wira, however, stopped short of saying whether Arya committed suicide or not.

The 39-year-old junior diplomat specializing in the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad was found by his rooming house guard lying on his bed in Gondangdia, Central Jakarta, on July 8 with his head wrapped in plastic and yellow duct tape. His room was locked from the inside.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Jakarta police reveal new evidence in diplomat’s death

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Former marine fighting for Russia pleads to regain citizenship

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Loneliness and isolation: The hidden threat to global health

Foreign Ministry diplomat found dead at rooming house

Related Article

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Former marine fighting for Russia pleads to regain citizenship

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Loneliness and isolation: The hidden threat to global health

Foreign Ministry diplomat found dead at rooming house

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Indonesia

 View more
Muzahidin, who runs “horeg” sound system Brewog Studio in Blitar, says the popularity of “horeg” has been boosted by social media and that it also serves as a way for villagers to entertain themselves.
Archipelago

MUI urges government to regulate horeg sound systems after haram fatwa
Local residents observe the tabulation of votes at Petamburan Polling Station (TPS) 5 in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, after the polls closed for the simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Speculation surrounds parties’ election simulations
Serene moment: A fisherman floats by on Lake Toba in North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Authorities probe mass fish die-off, murky water in Lake Toba

Highlight
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn pose at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on July 29, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Anwar hails Thai-Cambodian ceasefire as success for ASEAN diplomacy
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto exits the courtroom after his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on July 25, 2025. The panel of judges found him guilty of bribery and sentenced him to three years and six months in prison.
Editorial

Rule by the law
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Society

Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

The Latest

 View more
Markets

US Fed set to hold firm against Trump pressure
Middle East and Africa

Qatar, Saudi, Egypt join call for Hamas to disarm, give up Gaza rule
Academia

ASEAN’s inaction amidst conflict and the path to integration
Archipelago

MUI urges government to regulate horeg sound systems after haram fatwa
Academia

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare
Politics

Speculation surrounds parties’ election simulations
Academia

Trading in trust, Indonesia's data privacy dilemma
Archipelago

Authorities probe mass fish die-off, murky water in Lake Toba
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police find no crime in diplomat’s death

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.