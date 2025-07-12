Police probe death of diplomat in Central Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The death of Arya, 39-year-old junior diplomat at the Foreign Ministry specializing in the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad, has raised questions, particularly due to the circumstances in which he was found.
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has pledged a thorough investigation into the death of Foreign Ministry employee Arya Daru Pangayunan, whose body was found earlier this week at a rooming house in Gondangdia, Central Jakarta.
“The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued in detail,” Listyo said on Friday, as quoted by state news agency Antara. He added that the Jakarta Police were currently handling the case, supported by the Menteng Police precinct where the body was discovered.
Separately, Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto said that investigators expected the case to be resolved within a week.
“All the evidence, CCTV, forensic medical findings and digital traces, is being analyzed. Hopefully, in about a week we will have conclusions,” he said on Friday.
Arya, 39, was a junior diplomat at the Foreign Ministry, specializing in the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad. His death has raised questions, particularly due to the circumstances in which he was found.
