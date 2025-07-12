TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity

At a dinner session, a modern refinement of Korean barbecue from a Jakarta-based establishment was interwoven with the quiet precision of a Michelin-selected restaurant based in Kuala Lumpur.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Sat, July 12, 2025 Published on Jul. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-07-10T15:50:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Slices of indulgence: Chef Akira Back’s all-time favorite, the AB Wagyu Pizza, features raw wagyu layered on a crisp tortilla, finished with a whisper of truffle oil. Light yet indulgent, the dish is crafted to satisfy while leaving diners wanting more. JP/Sylviana Hamdani Slices of indulgence: Chef Akira Back’s all-time favorite, the AB Wagyu Pizza, features raw wagyu layered on a crisp tortilla, finished with a whisper of truffle oil. Light yet indulgent, the dish is crafted to satisfy while leaving diners wanting more. JP/Sylviana Hamdani (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

I

n Southeast Asia’s ever-buzzing capitals, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, fine dining has entered a new era in which borders blur, heritage is reimagined and collaboration becomes the new currency of creativity.

This evolving culinary landscape was on full display at Beyond the Plate: Vol. 2, a chefs’ collaboration held on June 25 at ABSteak by Chef Akira Back in Senayan City, Jakarta. The dinner entwined the modern refinement of Korean barbecue from the Jakarta-based establishment with the quiet precision of Atelier Binchotan, a Michelin-selected restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and one of Tatler Malaysia’s Best 20 Restaurants of 2025.

More than a meeting of menus, the evening offered a glimpse into how two distinct culinary identities could not only converse, but also complement and elevate one another.

“This collaboration is important because it opens our minds and helps us see what is happening in neighboring countries or other restaurants,” said William Rusli, corporate executive chef of Akira Back Group Indonesia.

The collaboration took root months earlier, when William explored Kuala Lumpur’s food scene and discovered what he called “a hidden talent” at Atelier Binchotan.

“This restaurant is one of the hardest places to book,” he added.

The first restaurant by Chef Ka Hong Lau, Atelier Binchotan is an elegant 16-seat dining room built around an open kitchen, where Lau serves his signature “barbecue bistronomy” using white charcoal and fire. One TripAdvisor review even likened securing a seat to winning the lottery.

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

Related Articles

Shin Tae-yong returns to South Korea vowing to revitalise champions Ulsan

No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries

Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

Related Article

Shin Tae-yong returns to South Korea vowing to revitalise champions Ulsan

No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries

Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

More in Culture

 View more
Edgy kebaya: In the short film #KitaBerkebaya (we wear kebaya), actress Maudy Ayunda dons a vintage saffron brocade kebaya Kartini, styled with a turquoise corset and batik pants by designer Toton, redefining tradition with a modern twist. Courtesy of Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation
Culture

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
The Literature and Ideas Festival (LIFEs) director and literary curator Ayu Utami (second right) speaks during a press conference on Aug. 1, 2025, at the Salihara Arts Center in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta. The biennial event is one of the oldest festivals in the country.
Art & Culture

LIFEs 2025 explores national identity through art and literature
A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter.
Entertainment

Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

Highlight
Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (left) waves the party flag after being inaugurated as the party chairman during Golkar national congress in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024.
Politics

Bahlil’s grip over Golkar tested
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Singaporean Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing (right) walk out of the meeting room following a bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Jakarta on Aug. 5, 2025. The Indonesian Defense Ministry received a courtesy visit from the Singaporean minister to discuss military cooperation, including joint exercises and plans for soldier exchange programs for military education purposes.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers at Gran Harmoni Cibitung Residential Complex, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Tuesday (June 5, 2025). The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient

The Latest

 View more
Editorial

Speak boldly, Indonesia
Politics

Bahlil’s grip over Golkar tested
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Archipelago

Two Chinese, one Indonesian dead in Bali boat sinking
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty
Companies

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play
Table Setting

Vinyl, cocktails and an eight-course Japanese feast in a Senopati gem
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.