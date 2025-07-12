‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
n Southeast Asia’s ever-buzzing capitals, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, fine dining has entered a new era in which borders blur, heritage is reimagined and collaboration becomes the new currency of creativity.
This evolving culinary landscape was on full display at Beyond the Plate: Vol. 2, a chefs’ collaboration held on June 25 at ABSteak by Chef Akira Back in Senayan City, Jakarta. The dinner entwined the modern refinement of Korean barbecue from the Jakarta-based establishment with the quiet precision of Atelier Binchotan, a Michelin-selected restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and one of Tatler Malaysia’s Best 20 Restaurants of 2025.
More than a meeting of menus, the evening offered a glimpse into how two distinct culinary identities could not only converse, but also complement and elevate one another.
“This collaboration is important because it opens our minds and helps us see what is happening in neighboring countries or other restaurants,” said William Rusli, corporate executive chef of Akira Back Group Indonesia.
The collaboration took root months earlier, when William explored Kuala Lumpur’s food scene and discovered what he called “a hidden talent” at Atelier Binchotan.
“This restaurant is one of the hardest places to book,” he added.
The first restaurant by Chef Ka Hong Lau, Atelier Binchotan is an elegant 16-seat dining room built around an open kitchen, where Lau serves his signature “barbecue bistronomy” using white charcoal and fire. One TripAdvisor review even likened securing a seat to winning the lottery.
