How should Indonesia respond to Trump's 32 percent tariff?

Rather than raising high tariff walls, we believe strongly that the US and Indonesia are natural economic partners that should be deepening all aspects of our trade relationship.

Daniel A. Witt and Esther Sri Astuti SA (The Jakarta Post)
Washington/Semarang
Thu, July 10, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump sent a similar letter to President Prabowo Subianto, warning that Washington will impose a 32 percent tariff unless Jakarta works out a trade and investment deal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump sent a similar letter to President Prabowo Subianto, warning that Washington will impose a 32 percent tariff unless Jakarta works out a trade and investment deal. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

U

nited States President Donald Trump recently sent a letter to President Prabowo Subianto, announcing the resumption of a 32 percent tariff for Indonesian imports starting Aug. 1 unless a trade deal is reached. 

The 32 percent “Liberation Day” tariffs on Indonesia are deeply unfair, calculated only from the trade deficit itself rather than any sense of whether US exporters really face barriers in Indonesia. 

Rather than raising high tariff walls, we believe strongly that the US and Indonesia are natural economic partners that should be deepening all aspects of our trade relationship. While the US had a US$17.9 billion trade deficit in goods with Indonesia in 2024, rising slightly by 5.4 percent from 2023, US exports to Indonesia also rose 3.7 percent last year.

 

Because the rates of tariff are calculated only on a measure that “would drive [US] bilateral trade deficits to zero,” this leads to some odd results. 

For instance, Japan may now be subject to a 25 percent tariff, even though Japan has a significant trade surplus with the US, far larger than Indonesia’s. Japan's exports to the US in 2024 reached $148.2 billion, with the US goods trade deficit with Japan at $ 68.5 billion, according to the United States Trade Representative. Yet the tariff rate on Indonesia is higher. 

Residents of Gunung Tanjung village in Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, collect water from the Cipamutih River on Aug. 26, 2024 for daily consumption amid a prolonged drought.
Academia

A global water treaty: The missing link in environmental governance
Global South solidarity: BRICS summit banners are seen on July 3 near the Modern Art Museum (MAM), the location of the 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Academia

BRICS countries take on new responsibilities

eads of state and top diplomats of (from left) Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, India, China, Ethiopia, Egypt and Iran pose for a family photo on July 6, 2025, during the 2025 BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Academia

Southeast Asia and the BRICS expansion

Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
Economy

RI presses on to negotiate with US as tariff deadline looms
Business as usual: Trucks haul freight on Feb. 26, 2025 at the container terminal of Batu Ampar Port on Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Editorial

RI cannot solve US deficit
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age.
Politics

Lawmakers revisit Constitutional Court Law after election ruling

Community

Children are key to building strong national soccer team: Former Japanese player
Academia

A global water treaty: The missing link in environmental governance
Economy

Lula to push for Mercosur-Indonesia trade deal
Community

World Cup 2026: Japan's dream and Indonesia's struggle
Academia

BRICS countries take on new responsibilities

Archipelago

Govt starts rolling out free health screening for schoolchildren
Middle East and Africa

US sanctions UN expert critical of Israel's war in Gaza
Markets

Stocks mostly rise on trade deal optimism
