Gibran prepares for Papua role as pressure grows for peace talks

President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of National Police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, on July 1. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has affirmed his readiness to oversee development and address ongoing human rights issues in Papua, as he prepares to lead the Special Autonomy Acceleration Board in accordance with existing legal mandates.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra revealed recently that President Prabowo Subianto is finalizing Gibran’s assignment to lead a special body mandated by the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law.

The law tasks the Vice President with overseeing the coordination, evaluation and harmonization of autonomy and development programs in the country’s easternmost province.

“As the President’s aide, I am ready to serve anywhere, anytime,” Gibran told reporters during a visit to Klaten Regency, Central Java, on Wednesday, adding that the same assignment was previously held by his predecessor, Ma’ruf Amin.

While President Prabowo has yet to issue a formal decree, Gibran said his office has already taken initiative by dispatching teams to Sorong in West Papua and Merauke in South Papua to assess local needs, deliver school supplies and laptops as well as evaluate the implementation of the government’s free meal program.

Read also: Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

When asked whether he would establish an office in Papua, Gibran said he was open to working from any location, be it Jakarta, Papua, or Nusantara in East Kalimantan, the country’s future capital where the Vice Presidential Palace is currently under construction.