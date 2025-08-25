TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump
Prabowo banks on Danantara to balance budget
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump
Prabowo banks on Danantara to balance budget
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the government aimed for the legislature to start deliberations for the bill before the end of this year. 

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 25, 2025 Published on Aug. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-08-24T11:33:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Filipino citizen Mary Jane Veloso (left), on death row in a narcotics case, greets reporters on Dec. 17, 2024, after being discharged from the Pondok Bambu Class IIA Women's Prison in Jakarta. Mary Jane departed for Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang to undergo a transfer to her home country on the basis of President Prabowo Subianto's discretionary policy. Filipino citizen Mary Jane Veloso (left), on death row in a narcotics case, greets reporters on Dec. 17, 2024, after being discharged from the Pondok Bambu Class IIA Women's Prison in Jakarta. Mary Jane departed for Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang to undergo a transfer to her home country on the basis of President Prabowo Subianto's discretionary policy. (Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he government is racing to complete a bill on prisoner transfers and exchanges to kick-start deliberations at the House of Representatives in the coming months, as it aims to end the legal ambiguity clouding the repatriation of foreigners convicted in the country.

The draft was finalized on Aug. 19 during a meeting led by Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra. The meeting was attended by officials from other institutions, including the Office of the Coordinating Political and Security Minister, the Foreign Ministry, the Law Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

In a press briefing after the meeting, Yusril acknowledged an urgent need for Indonesia to quickly pass the regulation, amid requests from several countries to have their nationals currently serving sentences in Indonesia be returned to their countries.

“We have managed to handle these requests [in the past] through what we call ‘practical arrangements’, while waiting for the bill to be prepared,” the senior minister said.

Yusril referred to a series of foreign drug convicts repatriated from Indonesia between December 2024 and January, including five Australian members of the so-called “Bali Nine” drug ring, Philippine national Mary Jane Veloso and French national Serge Atlaoui.

The three repatriations were carried out under so-called “practical arrangements” rather than under provisions of law, prompting experts to question the legal basis. But the government downplayed the concerns, asserting that such deals were within President Prabowo Subianto’s authority.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The prisoner transfer bill will regulate how Indonesia establishes agreements on the transfer of convicted persons and other forms of criminal cooperation with other countries, Yusril said. The draft law will be in line with the 2000 United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime ratified by Jakarta in 2009.

Popular

People power in Pati

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump

South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump

Related Articles

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners

Beware of refugee repatriation scams

Indonesia begins repatriating freed Myanmar scam centre workers

Saving Indonesians abroad?

Death row convict Atlaoui to return to France next month

Related Article

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners

Beware of refugee repatriation scams

Indonesia begins repatriating freed Myanmar scam centre workers

Saving Indonesians abroad?

Death row convict Atlaoui to return to France next month

Popular

People power in Pati

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump

South Korea's Lee in Japan to shore up ties before meeting Trump

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker gathers plastic waste on June 17 at a depot in Surabaya, East Java.
Society

Indonesia’s plastic waste policy slammed after failed treaty talks
Filipino citizen Mary Jane Veloso (left), on death row in a narcotics case, greets reporters on Dec. 17, 2024, after being discharged from the Pondok Bambu Class IIA Women's Prison in Jakarta. Mary Jane departed for Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang to undergo a transfer to her home country on the basis of President Prabowo Subianto's discretionary policy.
Politics

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity
An illustration of artificial intelligence activities.
Society

Democracy ‘under threat’ as generative AI distorts information

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Regulations

Prabowo banks on Danantara to balance budget
Volunteers and local residents clean up plastic waste at a beach in Lhok Bubon village in West Aceh regency, Aceh on Aug. 23, 2025.
Editorial

No more plastic promises
Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (center) walks to a prisoner transfer van at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body name the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry.
Politics

Deputy manpower minister’s arrest opens door for cabinet reshuffle

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Experts urge Japan to bolster Africa partnership amid China, US moves
Academia

Indonesia-Peru CEPA: Charting a new path across the Pacific
Academia

The Indonesian diaspora and the question of nationalism

Economy

Indonesia urges EU to remove countervailing duty on biodiesel after WTO ruling
Society

Indonesia’s plastic waste policy slammed after failed treaty talks
Politics

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity
Academia

Lies, damned lies and Trump's statistics
Society

Democracy ‘under threat’ as generative AI distorts information
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.