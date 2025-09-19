House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year

Ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) protest in the rain at the main entrance of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. They demanded better welfare protection and a full investigation into the death of an Ojol during an August rally. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

The House of Representatives is moving closer to deliberating a law next year that will regulate on-demand transportation services, following recent protests by gig drivers demanding higher pay and better labor protections.

T he House of Representatives is moving closer to deliberating a law next year that will regulate on-demand transportation services, in response to recent protests staged by gig drivers demanding higher pay and better labor protections.

House Legislation Body (Baleg) chairman Bob Hasan said on Wednesday at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta that the proposal would “make it into the 2026 list of priority legislation” along with another bill aimed at protecting informal workers.

Bob told The Jakarta Post that Baleg would begin drafting the bill on Thursday in a session to be attended by Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas.

The decision came on the heels of a protest by hundreds of ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) from various on-demand delivery and transportation platforms in front of the House complex on Wednesday, coinciding with National Transportation Day.

Among their demands were that the House include an on-demand transportation bill in the list of priority legislation (Prolegnas) for this year or in 2026, and that policymakers cap the share of fares that ride-hailing companies take from each trip at 10 percent. This would allow drivers to keep 90 percent of the fare, compared with the 80 percent they currently receive.

The drivers also demanded that ride-hailing service platforms remove features they said hurt their daily income, and that the police prosecute those responsible for the death of ojol Affan Kurniawan in a violent protest against economic inequality on Aug. 28.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest