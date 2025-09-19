TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose
BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Bali to issue regulation banning villa and hotel construction on agricultural land

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose
BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Bali to issue regulation banning villa and hotel construction on agricultural land

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year

The House of Representatives is moving closer to deliberating a law next year that will regulate on-demand transportation services, following recent protests by gig drivers demanding higher pay and better labor protections.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025 Published on Sep. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-09-18T17:12:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) protest in the rain at the main entrance of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. They demanded better welfare protection and a full investigation into the death of an Ojol during an August rally. Ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) protest in the rain at the main entrance of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. They demanded better welfare protection and a full investigation into the death of an Ojol during an August rally. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

T

he House of Representatives is moving closer to deliberating a law next year that will regulate on-demand transportation services, in response to recent protests staged by gig drivers demanding higher pay and better labor protections.

House Legislation Body (Baleg) chairman Bob Hasan said on Wednesday at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta that the proposal would “make it into the 2026 list of priority legislation” along with another bill aimed at protecting informal workers.

Bob told The Jakarta Post that Baleg would begin drafting the bill on Thursday in a session to be attended by Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas.

The decision came on the heels of a protest by hundreds of ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) from various on-demand delivery and transportation platforms in front of the House complex on Wednesday, coinciding with National Transportation Day.

Among their demands were that the House include an on-demand transportation bill in the list of priority legislation (Prolegnas) for this year or in 2026, and that policymakers cap the share of fares that ride-hailing companies take from each trip at 10 percent. This would allow drivers to keep 90 percent of the fare, compared with the 80 percent they currently receive.

The drivers also demanded that ride-hailing service platforms remove features they said hurt their daily income, and that the police prosecute those responsible for the death of ojol Affan Kurniawan in a violent protest against economic inequality on Aug. 28.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest

Popular

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose

Let consumers choose

Related Articles

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

Police fire tear gas at protesters after driver's death         

Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak

Related Article

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

Police fire tear gas at protesters after driver's death         

Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak

Popular

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose

Let consumers choose

More in Indonesia

 View more
The Communications and Digital Ministry is reviewing a plan to cap the number of social media accounts per person in Indonesia.
Society

Plan to cap social media accounts sparks debate over online freedoms
Ojol (online motorcycle transportation drivers) protest in the rain at the main entrance of the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. They demanded better welfare protection and a full investigation into the death of an Ojol during an August rally.
Politics

House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year
A teacher explains about a learning material using a smart TV to students at SDIT Persis Ciganitri Islamic elementary school in Bandung regency, West Java on May 2, 2025. The usage of interactive screen in classrooms is part of initiatives announced by President Prabowo Subianto on May 2, in commemoration of the National Education Day, to improve the country's education system.
Society

Smart screens expose paradox in education policies

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) witnesses as special presidential adviser on public order, safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiti (left) signs a document during the inauguration ceremony of new cabinet members at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. Prabowo inaugurates several new cabinet members, including Coordinator Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago and Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, in his second reshuffle of his administration.
Politics

New presidential adviser leaves doubt on police reform
Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers wait for orders to maintain public order ahead of further protests at the Merdeka Square in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Editorial

Rising militarism
Thumb up: Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reacts to journalists after his first hearing with the House of Representatives’ finance commission in Jakarta on Sept. 11, 2025.
Economy

Govt revises 2026 state budget, increases regional spending

The Latest

 View more
Society

Plan to cap social media accounts sparks debate over online freedoms
Politics

House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year
Academia

Under Prabowo, Indonesia’s Navy sets sail for bigger ambitions
Society

Smart screens expose paradox in education policies
Academia

Back to barracks and back to basics: The only path to a professional TNI
Opinion

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market
Family Matters

The real co-sleeping problem isn't your baby, it's your partner
Economy

Govt revises 2026 state budget, increases regional spending
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.