Analysis: New gender quota in House is a victory of sorts

Female lawmakers of the House of Representatives pose for a photo before the start of the inauguration ceremony of President Prabowo Subianto on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he latest Constitutional Court (MK) ruling ordering the House of Representatives to ensure a minimum of 30 percent women representation in all its internal bodies sounds progressive, but implementing it could be a challenge when women make up only 22 percent of all 580 House members.

Bottom line: There are not enough women members to spread around to meet the quota.

The gender quota, part of the MK's campaign to promote affirmative action policies in the country's political institutions, puts the burden on political parties to position their women representatives across different House commissions and other bodies more evenly.

Besides the 13 commissions, the House has seven other agencies overseeing, among others, the House's budget, agenda, and ethics.

Many women House members have been assigned to commissions dealing with social issues, women, and children. The ruling aims to make sure that women are also involved in as many other matters as possible, including the economy, law, energy, and security.

Speaker Puan Maharani says the House will comply with the court ruling to ensure women are better represented in various commissions, not just in terms of the numbers, but also in terms of holding notable positions.

Alas, this is not her call to make.