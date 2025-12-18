TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Democracy’s slippery slope
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Democracy’s slippery slope
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

CNN's future unclear as Trump applies pressure

WBD has urged shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance, in favor of a deal offered by streaming giant Netflix.

Thomas Urbain (AFP)
Washington
Thu, December 18, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T14:23:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People watch the CNN presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a debate watch party at The Continental Club on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. People watch the CNN presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a debate watch party at The Continental Club on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP/Mario Tama)

C

NN is heading into an uncertain future with its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) destined for a takeover -- and US President Donald Trump hoping the change will allow him to influence the iconic news network's programming.

WBD has urged shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance, in favor of a deal offered by streaming giant Netflix.

Paramount's CEO David Ellison -- whose father is Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a close Trump ally -- has assured the US president that he would retool CNN's editorial stance and lineup if his bid were successful, The Wall Street Journal reported.

From The Weekender

Living with borrowed certainty: A Gen Z reflection on the climate of our times

When dry roads feel like a gift, what kind of future are we really holding on to?

Read on The Weekender

That could put on-air talent such as Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper, who have both drawn Trump's ire, in jeopardy.

And Trump appears ready to use the situation to his advantage, saying openly that he will be involved in the government's decision on an eventual deal, instead of leaving it to the Justice Department.

"I don't think the people that are running that company right now and running CNN, which is a very dishonest group of people, I don't think that should be allowed to continue," Trump told business leaders last week at the White House.

"I think CNN should be sold along with everything else."

Trump has long had a hostile relationship with CNN and other major news organizations, branding them "fake news" and attacking them repeatedly on social media.

His insistence that CNN end up in friendly hands appears to favor the Paramount bid — even though the Netflix deal would also involve selling off the news network to an as-yet-unknown buyer.

Ellison's group obtained regulatory approval in July for a merger between Paramount and Skydance after committing to modify the editorial direction of CBS network.

"President Trump has publicly put a bullseye on the television news network," University of Maryland broadcast journalism professor Mark Feldstein told AFP.

"I think this is a very perilous time for CNN both politically and economically," he said.

"Paramount's craven tilt to the right would clearly pose a threat to CNN's editorial independence, but it's not clear that the news network would be much better off if Netflix buys Warner Brothers and leaves CNN out of the deal, either."

CNN is popular with left-leaning viewers but is regularly watched by 20 percent of Republicans, according to a Pew Research study.

Under Netflix's deal, WBD would likely spin off CNN and its other television networks into a separate company called Discovery Global.

CNN would thus wind up part of a highly-indebted public company with weak growth prospects and still on cable television, which has been losing millions of subscribers in the United States each year.

In that context, it would be tough for Discovery Global to justify investing money in CNN because it will need to focus on its overall bottom line, said Madison and Wall consulting firm chief executive Brian Wieser.

Under the leadership of former New York Times and BBC head Mark Thompson, CNN is undergoing a major strategic reorientation to reduce its dependence on traditional television audiences.

In October, it launched a subscription service (at $6.99 per month) that includes streaming access to most programs as well as the CNN.com website, which introduced a paywall nearly a year ago.

Thompson said recently that a study commissioned by CNN showed that some 18 million Americans who had ditched cable television since the coronavirus pandemic would be "very interested" in paying for standalone subscriptions.

"To continue to keep CNN strong in the future," the executive argued, "we better get after our audiences where they currently are."

Fox News, CNBC, Newsmax and even NBC News have attempted streaming-only products, but all of them are add-ons.

Once the leading all-news network, CNN now attracts fewer than 500,000 viewers on average per day -- far behind rivals MSNBC and Fox News, but also the home improvement channel HGTV -- but maintains it is still profitable.

CNN nevertheless "still holds an important place within the broader news media landscape, especially given its brand power and global reach," said University of Pennsylvania media policy professor Victor Pickard.

For Wieser, "the best thing for CNN would be to sell it separately. But the problem is there's almost no way that will happen without the Trump administration involving itself."

Popular

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Related Articles

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

What Cambodia-Thailand collapsed ceasefire means for Southeast Asia

Not just another tax: Preparing an SSB excise for impact

Related Article

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

What Cambodia-Thailand collapsed ceasefire means for Southeast Asia

Not just another tax: Preparing an SSB excise for impact

Cambodia says Thailand still bombing hours after Trump truce call

Construction SOE merger to be concluded by December, govt says

Popular

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

More in Culture

 View more
People watch the CNN presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a debate watch party at The Continental Club on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment

CNN's future unclear as Trump applies pressure
Brotherly rift: The beating heart of the comedy film 'Lupa Daratan' lies in the estranged relationship between Vino Agustian (right) and his older brother, Iksan.
Entertainment

'Lupa Daratan': Life of a misunderstood actor
Toxic box: Indonesian photographer Mas Agung Wilis Yudha Baskoro (center) explains his work The Impact of Nickel Mining on Halmahera Island (right), which reveals the scale of air pollution and environmental damage caused by nickel mining and smelting, on Nov. 20, 225, during the opening of the 2025 World Press Photo (WPP) exhibition at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. The photograph won the 2025 WPP Singles category for the Southeast Asia and Oceania region.
Art & Culture

2025 World Press Photo: Bearing witness to a troubled world

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Flowers are placed outside the lifeguard tower at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barreled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival.
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism
Pekerja menyelesaikan produksi produk fesyen di Pabrik Tekstil Tectona di Pameungpeuk, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Badan Komunikasi Pemerintah mencatat ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif tumbuh jauh lebih dari target ditopang oleh ekspor produk fesyen dengan total ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif menembus 12,89 miliar dolar ASr atau mencapai 104 persen dari target tahun ini. ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/nz Workers complete production of fashion products at the Tectona Textile Factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Government Communications Agency noted that exports of creative economy products grew far beyond the target, supported by fashion exports, with total exports of creative economy products reaching US$12.89 billion, or 104 percent of this year's target.
Regulations

Proposed minimum wage hike rattles employers, falls short for unions

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash
Economy

US consumer inflation cools unexpectedly in November
Jakarta

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta
Archipelago

Prabowo pushes for temporary housing in fourth visit to flood-hit Sumatra
Opinion

Analysis: Energy subsidy reform set in motion as govt eyes budget efficiency

Society

Musicians welcome court ruling on royalty payments
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.