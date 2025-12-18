'Lupa Daratan': Life of a misunderstood actor

Brotherly rift: The beating heart of the comedy film 'Lupa Daratan' lies in the estranged relationship between Vino Agustian (right) and his older brother, Iksan. (Netflix/-)

Indonesian comic-turned-filmmaker Ernest Prakasa returns to the director’s chair with a comedy that peels back the humor and humanity behind one of the most glamorous, and misunderstood, professions.

Any actor worth their salt knows that a single scene can elicit multiple emotions.

In Ernest Prakasa’s latest comedy feature Lupa Daratan (official English title: Lost in the Spotlight), that scene comes when the protagonist, a hapless actor named Vino Agustian, played by Indonesia’s favorite leading man Vino G. Bastian, appears on a televised variety show called Kongkow Bareng.

In an effort to redeem his reputation and secure a role in a future project, Vino the character is forced to put on a cheerful smile and make fun of himself. As the scene unfolds, it becomes unclear whether the studio audience is laughing with Vino or laughing at him. The moment is funny, cringeworthy, heartbreaking, mortifying and, above all, revealing.

Based on the trailer alone, Lupa Daratan might seem like another lighthearted holiday comedy. However, true to Ernest’s filmmaking style, each moment of humor is underlined by pathos, and each comical misadventure is not necessarily a laughing matter.

If an actor is forced to juggle different characters in order to survive, which character must he sacrifice?

Lost in the spotlight: Indonesian comedy film 'Lupa Daratan', starring Vino G. Bastian, premieres on Netflix on Dec. 11, 2025. (Netflix/-)

Actorly dilemma