'Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan' tests love against time

The Indonesian feature film Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan is a larger-than-life cinematic experience that finds its gravity, as well as humanity, in Sheila Dara and Dion Wiyoko's actorly prowess.

A ny Indonesian cinephile who has seen Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan in theatres would most likely share the same sentiment: That the film, directed and written by Yandy Laurens, is a sight to behold.

The romantic drama breaks through and takes hold of the audience's senses with its grandiose cinematography, emotionally stirring music courtesy of the likes of Adhitia Sofyan and Barasuara and audiovisual amalgamation that continues to impress until the end credits roll. That being said, there is also one more element that has eloquently entered the conversation among the audience: The performances of the film's lead actors, Sheila Dara and Dion Wiyoko.

After all, Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan is quite an unusual story, which means it takes two of the best thespians in their generation to imbue reality into the fantasy.

At first glance, the film might come across as merely a feast for the eyes. Once given a much closer look, and thanks to the grounded performances of Sheila Dara and Dion Wiyoko, Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan reveals itself as a story about how love can be found (and lost) in the nick of time.

One more time

Adapted from the 2017 Indonesian web series of the same title, also helmed by Yandy Laurens, Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan tells the story of Jonathan, a photographer based overseas, who wakes up to find an Indonesian woman named Sore.

Claiming to be his wife from the future, Sore wishes to turn Jonathan's life around for the better before they eventually meet and marry. In the web-series version, Jonathan was portrayed by Dion Wiyoko while Sore was portrayed by Tika Bravani. In the feature film version, Dion reprised his role while Sheila Dara takes over the role of Sore.