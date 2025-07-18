TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss

The government's tunnel vision as regards our vast nickel reserves vis-à-vis the country's EV ecosystem development is blinding it to an equally efficient, effective and more eco-friendly energy alternative that is beginning to gain global ground: sodium-ion batteries.

Naufan Nurrosyid (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 18, 2025 Published on Jul. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-07-13T20:20:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A visitor looks at the chassis of an electric vehicle (EV) on July 18 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten. A visitor looks at the chassis of an electric vehicle (EV) on July 18 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I

ndonesia is a country blessed with endless sunlight all year round. Yet ironically, less than 1 percent of its solar power potential is actually utilized.

Additionally, winds sweep across the southern coasts of Java to the mountains of Nusa Tenggara, but their contribution to our national energy mix? A mere 0.2 percent. This is far behind the global average, which has surpassed 10 percent.

Electricity is still a luxury in many rural areas, where the night is lit for only a few hours. This is not because the country lacks ambition, but because energy storage technology is still too expensive, too complicated and too dependent on a fragile global supply chain.

And so we keep chasing the same old story of nickel, again and again, as if the future can only be built on one metal, one direction, one narrow narrative.

Now, imagine another path: a battery made from a simple material like salt, locally produced, cheap, safe and strong enough to store a day’s worth of solar energy. This is not science fiction, it already exists: sodium-ion batteries (SIBs).

Indonesia is racing to build a domestic electric vehicle ecosystem. The spotlight is on lithium and nickel, two metals dubbed the “new gold”. We proudly have one of the world’s largest nickel reserves and are investing heavily in battery manufacturing from the upstream to the downstream.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But amid this industrial glitter, we may be missing the point: Not every future needs to rely on rare and costly materials, especially not if it means ravaging the environment along the way.

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Related Articles

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss

No more business as usual

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Indonesia calls for expansion at ASEAN ministerial meet

Tension and grievances in Raja Ampat

Related Article

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss

No more business as usual

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Indonesia calls for expansion at ASEAN ministerial meet

Tension and grievances in Raja Ampat

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

More in Opinion

 View more
A technician helps a man put on a prosthetic limb donated by the government to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

How can inclusion work if it leaves people out?
A visitor looks at the chassis of an electric vehicle (EV) on July 18 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels.
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Highlight
This picture taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows Cholifatul Nur reacting as she sits beside the grave of her only child Jovan Farellino, who was 15 when he died in the stampede that killed 135 people at the Kanjuruhan football stadium on October 1, 2022, in Malang, East Java. Fifteen-year-old Jovan Farellino was one of dozens of children killed after a match in the East Javan city of Malang that left 135 people dead, many from suffocation or trampling, in one of the worst tragedies in the sport's history.
Politics

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws
Welcoming salute: Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot's Embraer E190-E2 regional jet receives the customary water cannon salute at the Kertajati International Airport on its inaugural flight on Sept. 28, 2024. Scoot flies to Kertajati on Tuesday and Saturday.
Editorial

Kertajati’s hard lesson
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defense ministry headquarters in Damascus on July 16, 2025. The Israeli army launched new strikes on the Syrian army and defense ministry headquarters, state-run television channel said on July 17, after earlier attacks.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia still negotiating details, exemptions on US tariff deal, official says
Society

Prabowo allows foreign hospitals to operate in Indonesia
Asia & Pacific

Malaysians protest against Trump's 'loyalist' nominee for US envoy
Society

Journey Unhurried Photo Story
Companies

Vanda RE locks in CATL batteries for green power exports to Singapore
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue
Economy

Lower US tariff to boost economy 0.5 percent, Luhut says
Academia

How can inclusion work if it leaves people out?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sodium batteries: The second chance we shouldn’t miss

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.