TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Stupid Cupid’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

In 1960, when she was 21, she became the first woman to hold the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the release of "Everybody's Somebody's Fool."

Reuters
New York, US
Fri, July 18, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-07-18T09:53:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Singer Connie Francis (center) attends the Cousin Brucie Saturday Rock and Roll Party Live from the Silverball Pinball Museum on May 13, 2017 in Delray Beach, Florida, US. Singer Connie Francis (center) attends the Cousin Brucie Saturday Rock and Roll Party Live from the Silverball Pinball Museum on May 13, 2017 in Delray Beach, Florida, US. (AFP/Getty Images/Mychal Watts)

C

onnie Francis, the American pop singer who topped the charts in the 1950s and 1960s with genre-spanning songs of youthful love and heartbreak, died on Wednesday night, her manager said. She was 87.

Francis had been hospitalized earlier in July with severe pelvic pain, spending some time in intensive care, manager Ron Roberts said. He did not give the place or cause of death.

With a powerful, clear voice that could be both peppy and plaintive, Francis sold tens of millions of records in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including the skittering lovesick hit "Stupid Cupid" and the lush, maudlin songs "Who's Sorry Now" and "Where the Boys Are."

In 1960, when she was 21, she became the first woman to hold the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the release of "Everybody's Somebody's Fool." She went on to record the song in German – "Die Liebe ist ein seltsames Spiel" – and became a keen polyglot in the studio, releasing covers of her hits in Italian, Spanish and several other languages.

Francis was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Newark, New Jersey, to Italian-American parents who named her Concetta Franconero. A talent scout in the 1950s urged her to change her stage name to something radio DJs might find simpler to pronounce.

In her memoir, she describes her father, who scraped a living as a laborer in the shipyards and factories of New York, as the most powerful force throughout her life, helping her learn to play the accordion as a child.

"I played the accordion the way I did everything else in life – with a vengeance!" she wrote. "Music became my sole focus in life."

It was at his urging, Francis wrote, that she recorded what would become her first hit: "Who's Sorry Now" It was at her father's insistence that she stopped dating the singer Bobby Darin in the 1950s. She described not eloping with Darin as one of her life's greatest regrets.

Earlier this year, her 1962 recording "Pretty Little Baby" became a viral sensation on the social media app TikTok, with users lip-syncing to it in videos seen by millions.

She told People magazine she had forgotten she ever recorded the song.

"To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome," she said.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Related Articles

Ishiba’s NATO absence a strategic misstep

Indonesia not out of woods despite US, EU deals 

‘Stupid Cupid’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

The Sino-American battle for brains

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog

Related Article

Ishiba’s NATO absence a strategic misstep

Indonesia not out of woods despite US, EU deals 

‘Stupid Cupid’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

The Sino-American battle for brains

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent

As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

More in Culture

 View more
Arkipel, an annual Jakarta International Documentary and Experimental Film Festival.
Art & Culture

Back on the reel: Arkipel 2025 channels ‘Years of Living Dangerously’
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's major courts take growing role in climate fight
Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
People

US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
Companies

US tariffs help push Jeep owner Stellantis into big loss
Markets

Prabowo urges cacao rejuvenation, replanting amid high prices
Tech

On-demand drivers launch mass protest against 15 percent fare hike plan
Asia & Pacific

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.