Celebrated soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51

Recording artist D'Angelo performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on August 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. (AFP/Getty Images/Ethan Miller)

The R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer melded genres and opened doors as he stretched the boundaries of Black pop traditions.

G rammy-winning musician D'Angelo has died at the age of 51 after "a prolonged and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer," his family told US media Tuesday.

The R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer melded genres and opened doors as he stretched the boundaries of Black pop traditions while producing sensuous hits including "Brown Sugar" and the "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

The risque, shirtless music video for the latter track catapulted the artist to superstardom, though he struggled with the weight of his newfound pop culture fame.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," his family said in a widely reported statement. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home."

Fellow artist Lauryn Hill, who dueted with him in "Nothing Even Matters" on her Grammy-winning debut album, shared praise and prayers on Instagram Tuesday.

The similarly reclusive singer wrote of D'Angelo's "undeniable beauty and talent," noting his ability to present an image of "strength and sensitivity in Black manhood to a generation that only saw itself as having to be one or the other."

On her website, singer Beyonce called him a "pioneer of neo-soul" who "changed and transformed rhythm and blues forever."

Known as a creative perfectionist with a silky voice who could play piano and guitar, D'Angelo released three albums with RCA Records: his 1995 debut "Brown Sugar," "Voodoo" in 2000 and "Black Messiah" in 2014.

The record label said in a statement Tuesday D'Angelo "was a peerless visionary who effortlessly blended the classic sounds of soul, funk, gospel, R&B and jazz with a hip hop sensibility."

Voodoo's lead single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" won him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and the album was named Best R&B Album.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea lamented the loss of D'Angelo Tuesday, saying "no one did anything funkier over the last 30 years," adding "what a rare and beautiful voice and an inimitable approach to songwriting."

D'Angelo was a fan of analog production and favored long jam sessions, and was a sought-after collaborator.

"Such a sad loss to the passing of D'Angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING," DJ Premier wrote on X in tribute.

D'Angelo and DJ Premier collaborated on the 1998 single "Devil's Pie."

Music industry bible Pitchfork credited D'Angelo with helping to "define the neo-soul movement."

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Virginia, the son of a Pentecostal preacher, D'Angelo was something of a recluse, periodically surfacing to release music or perform.

In 2016, he was featured on a playlist used by then US president Barack Obama, alongside other musical greats such as pop superstar Janet Jackson, soul singer Janelle Monae and blues rocker Gary Clark Jr.

Tyler, The Creator posted a black and white photograph of D'Angelo on X, while The Alchemist wrote simply "Man. Rest in peace D'Angelo."