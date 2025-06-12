TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

"Surfin' USA" was the Beach Boys' first global hit, taken from their eponymous debut album. A youthful ode to sea, sun and girls, it became an anthem for the West Coast and beyond.

Agencies
New York, United States
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T09:00:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs Pet Sounds cover art (The Jakarta Post/This Day In Music)

F

rom the the carefree sound of California surf music to the sophistication of later darker works, here are five of the top hits penned by influential Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson.

'Surfin' USA' (1963) 

"Surfin' USA" was the Beach Boys' first global hit, taken from their eponymous debut album. A youthful ode to sea, sun and girls, it became an anthem for the West Coast and beyond.

It demonstrated Brian Wilson's increasing songwriting prowess as well as the band's unique vocal sound achieved thanks to double tracking.

"We'll all be gone for the summer/ We're on safari to stay/ Tell the teacher we're surfin'/ Surfin' USA," it rang out.

Wilson intentionally set his lyrics to the music of "Sweet Little Sixteen," by Chuck Berry, leading Berry to take legal action.

'California Girls' (1965) 

On the big hit of the summer of 1965, Wilson's cousin Mike Love burst into song to celebrate the sun-tanned women of California.

"I wish they all could be California girls," the band members sang in seemless harmony.

It was also the first song written by Wilson under the influence of LSD, "which could explain why the accompaniment seems to move in a slow, steady daze at odds with the song's bright, major-key melody," Rolling Stone magazine wrote.

'God Only Knows' (1966) 

It took Wilson just 45 minutes to write "God Only Knows," the legendary eighth track on the album "Pet Sounds" which has gone down as one of the greatest love songs ever.

Sung by brother Carl Wilson, Brian's rival Paul McCartney declared it to be his favourite song of all time and said it reduced him to tears.

But the record company and other members of the group were wary at the new turn in style.

Though "Pet Sounds" included hits such as "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Sloop John B" and "God Only Knows", it was not an immediate commercial success in the United States. There also was resistance to the album within the band, especially from singer Love, who wanted to stick with the proven money-making sound.

"Pet Sounds", which was released in 1966, later would come to be recognized as Wilson's magnum opus. Paul McCartney said it was an influence on the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." "No one's musical education is complete until they've heard 'Pet Sounds'," McCartney said.

In 2012 Rolling Stone magazine ranked it second only to "Sgt. Pepper" on its list of the 500 greatest rock albums.

"Hearing 'Pet Sounds' gave me the kind of feeling that raises the hairs on the back of your neck and you say, 'What is that? It's fantastic,'" George Martin, the Beatles' legendary producer, said in the liner notes of a reissued version of the album. "It's like falling in love."

'Good Vibrations'(1966) 

"Good Vibrations" was a massive commercial success, selling one million copies in the United States and topping charts there and in several other countries including the UK.

At the time the most expensive single ever made, the "pocket symphony" was recorded in four different studios, consumed over 90 hours of tape and included a complexity of keys, textures, moods and instrumentation.

The song was a far cry from the group's surf-and-sun origins and the enormity of the task brought Wilson to the brink. He was unable to go on and complete the album "Smile," of which the song was to have been the centerpiece.

'Til I die' (1971) 

On side B of the album "Surf's Up," "'Til I die" was composed in 1969 by a depressed Wilson worn down by mental illness and addiction.

He wrote in his 1991 autobiography that it was perhaps the most personal song he had written for the Beach Boys.

 

 

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

Related Articles

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Two decades later, M2M is still in our dreams

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Scores of Indonesians in Los Angeles affected by wildfires

California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

Related Article

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Two decades later, M2M is still in our dreams

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Scores of Indonesians in Los Angeles affected by wildfires

California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

Popular

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan

Holidays sustain consumer spending post-Ramadan
May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

May was world's second-hottest on record, EU scientists say
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

More in Culture

 View more
.
Food

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants
Pet Sounds cover art
Entertainment

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs
Musician Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2012.
People

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys musical genius dies at 82

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto walking to the stage before delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Indo Defense 2024 Expo & Forum, which was held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025.
Regulations

Project strength to protect prosperity, Prabowo says
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Academia

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Donald Trump: America’s weak strongman
Food

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants
Companies

Airbus revises up 20-year jet demand forecast despite trade tensions
Academia

Two-state talks return, will they succeed?
Archipelago

Alleged sexual abuse of rape victim by officer sparks outrage
Markets

Stocks slip, dollar droops as trade, geopolitical tensions weigh
Academia

ASEAN’s geostrategic future depends on Timor-Leste and PNG
Entertainment

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.