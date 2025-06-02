Bilal Indrajaya and the art of saying goodbye

Hello, goodbye: Singer-songwriter Bilal Indrajaya released his latest EP, Dua Dunia, on May 16. In it, he explores themes of connection and departure in facing death, the passage of time and emotional distance. (Aksara Records/-)

Goodbyes are difficult for Bilal Indrajaya, and in his conversation with The Jakarta Post, he was not shy about it.

The subject was unavoidable as his latest EP, Dua Dunia, happens to be the singer-songwriter's unflinching expression of encounters and farewells, which, in Bilal’s personal experience, are two things that always go hand-in-hand and are far from easy to accept.

"I hate goodbyes," Bilal said, unreservedly. "I think there's no such thing as a 'healthy' goodbye. I hate it. That's why I also hate train stations and airports, because those [places] are where people meet and go their separate ways. However, as you grow up, you must accept that. It's a 'phase' that will wait for us, somewhere around the corner."

Still, Bilal's turmoil did not hinder him from creating what has turned out to be his most emotionally fascinating music yet. In Dua Dunia, he deliberately avoids hyperbolic bombast in order to create an anthology of five songs that evoke wit, pathos and, perhaps above all else, gratitude. Rain or shine, near or far.

Farewell to the old me

These days, the ebb and flow of life have been recurring motifs in Bilal's journey. His 2023 debut studio album, Nelangsa Pasar Turi, led by its captivating hit single "Niscaya", became a breakthrough moment for Bilal, propelling him from niche artist to nationwide sensation.

While Bilal was forced to bid adieu to simpler times, he decided to embrace what lay ahead.