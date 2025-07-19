PSI to rebrand in closer alignment with Jokowi

Surakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers take down flags featuring the new logo of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on July 16 in Surakarta, Central Java. The flags were installed in areas where banners featuring political party or mass organization emblems are prohibited as mandated by a 2023 mayoral regulation. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

The expected new logo will feature an elephant to reflect strength and courage, accompanied by the party’s initials and the phrase "Partai Super Tbk" (Super Open Party) once used by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

T he Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) is expected to unveil a major rebrand during its national congress over the weekend, a move analysts believe reflects the party’s strategy to sharpen its image and align more closely with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The rebrand will include changes to its logo and colors to project a stronger message of inclusivity and openness, said officials of the party, which is known for its youthful image and progressive branding.

The congress will be held from Saturday to Sunday in Surakarta, Central Java, which is also the hometown of Jokowi and his youngest son and current PSI chair Kaesang Pangarep. Key agenda items include the launch of the party’s new logo and the race for the party’s chairmanship as Kaesang seeks reelection.

Jokowi, who is not a party member, is set to speak on Saturday at a session that will be attended by thousands of party members. President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, are expected to attend the congress’ closing on Sunday.

Benidiktus Papa, secretary of the PSI congress’s steering committee, said the changes are aimed at solidifying the party’s identity and reinvigorating its members, noting that the party seeks to “grow stronger” and “more solid” moving forward.

“We’ve reflected on the last two elections and recognize areas that need improvement. This rebrand is part of that renewal process,” he said in an interview with Kompas TV on Friday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

From rose to elephant