Jakarta Post

Government stays mum on Jokowi's health amid growing public concern

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 9, 2025

Under the weather: Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is seen in this undated photo while reportedly suffering from a skin allergy. Under the weather: Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is seen in this undated photo while reportedly suffering from a skin allergy. (KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati)

peculation continues to mount over the health of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo as government officials remain tight-lipped and offer little clarity about the medical care typically extended to former heads of state.

Jokowi, who stepped down from office last October, has been notably absent from major public events, including the recent 79th anniversary celebration of the National Police, also known as Bhayangkara Day, attended by President Prabowo Subianto and by other former presidents. 

The 64-year-old has instead chosen to spend time in Bali with his wife and grandchildren, as indicated in his social media posts. Senior politician and close confidant Luhut Pandjaitan visited Jokowi during the trip and shared details of the visit on Instagram, significantly using an old photo rather than a recent one.

Luhut described the hour-long meeting, which included both their wives, as warm, noting that although Jokowi has yet to fully recover, he remains in good spirits and continues to spend quality time with his family.

“They both shared that recent medical examinations showed positive developments in his health. It was a relief to hear this directly,” Luhut wrote in his post last Wednesday.

Before parting ways, Luhut and his wife offered prayers for the former president’s speedy recovery. “May God lift all his illness and restore his strength so he can return to his activities with a full spirit, as usual,” he added.

Read also: Jokowi’s health draws attention during birthday celebration

