Ex-presidents Yudhoyono, Jokowi attend Prabowo’s first state address

Former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as well as former vice presidents Try Sutrisno, Jusuf Kalla and Ma'ruf Amin attended the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting to hear President Prabowo Subianto's first State of the Nation address.
Yudhoyono, dressed in a black suit, arrived first at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta at around 7:50 a.m. Jokowi followed some 20 minutes later, arriving in the Nusantara building in the complex with his wife Iriana.
Former vice presidents Try Sutrisno, Jusuf Kalla, Boediono and Ma’ruf Amin also attended Friday’s MPR meeting.
Meanwhile, former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, who is also the chair of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), was not seen at the Senayan legislative complex as of 8:45 a.m.
When asked by reporters whether Megawati would attend the meeting, PDI-P lawmaker Aria Bima said he "had not heard any information from her".
The PDI-P is the largest party in the government-dominated legislature and the only party outside of Prabowo's ruling coalition.
The ties between Megawati and Prabowo have warmed of late despite the PDI-P’s feud with Jokowi, a one-time party member who broke ranks to support Prabowo’s presidential bid last year, which complicated ties between the party and Prabowo.
