Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect

A man takes photos of luxury cars seized by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in relation to the corruption case implicating oil tycoon Riza Chalid at the AGO office in Jakarta on Aug. 5, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

As part of the money laundering investigation, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seized luxury cars owned by people allegedly affiliated with the businessman and put the suspect on its most-wanted list.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has named businessman Muhammad Riza Chalid a money laundering suspect, a second charge slapped against the oil tycoon after previously being named a suspect in a high-profile corruption case involving state-owned energy giant Pertamina.

AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna confirmed the suspect naming on Thursday, saying that the designation had been made “since July 11”, as quoted by Antara.

As part of their investigation in the money laundering case, AGO investigators previously seized at least nine luxury cars from people allegedly affiliated with Riza. At the time, Anang said the confiscation was part of AGO’s attempt to recover the state losses incurred by the corrupt practices.

The money laundering case was the latest charge to be leveled against Riza by the AGO.

In July, AGO investigators named the oil tycoon, long considered a dominant figure in the country’s oil importing business, and who had earned the nickname of the “gasoline godfather”, was named a suspect for allegedly conspiring with executives of Pertamina and its subsidiaries to manipulate an agreement to lease a fuel terminal in Merak Port in Banten.

The investigators suspected the deal was made despite the state-owned firms having no need for additional fuel storage.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Authorities track Pertamina suspect Riza to Malaysia