KPK to hand over Google Cloud graft case to AGO

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 20, 2025 Published on Nov. 19, 2025

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. (JP/Wienda Parwitasari)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has said it would hand over a case centering on the procurement of the Google Cloud service to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), while hoping in return to secure another high-profile case from the AGO.

KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto said on Tuesday his office had communicated with the AGO about the transfer of the case, which occurred at the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry under former minister Nadiem Makarim leadership. 

“Following our discussion on the [investigation into the] Google Cloud case, its handling will be transferred to the AGO,” he said in Bogor, West Java, as quoted by state news agency Antara. 

The KPK opened the investigation in July, suspecting that the procurement of Google cloud storage that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic when Nadiem was a minister was rigged. But no suspects have been named to date.

Setyo said the reason behind the planned transfer of case was because it has “substantial intersections” and overlapping timelines with another corruption case at the education ministry centering on a botched procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for schools nationwide during Nadiem’s tenure that is being investigated by the AGO.

AGO investigators named Nadiem a suspect in September for allegedly abusing his authority in manipulating the tender process in favor of Google laptops despite the ministry’s research team advising against it. The corruption allegedly caused an estimated state loss of Rp 1.98 trillion (US$118 million).

Read also: KPK questions ex-minister Nadiem Makarim in Google Cloud graft case

