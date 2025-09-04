Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim talks to journalists on Aug. 7 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The former minister and tech entrepreneur maintained his innocence on Thursday, saying “God will protect [and] the truth will come out”.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has named former cabinet minister Nadiem Makarim a suspect in a high-profile corruption case related to the procurement of Google Chromebooks under a nationwide digitalization program at the formerly named education, culture, research and technology ministry.

The move marks a dramatic turn in the AGO’s investigation into allegations of graft in the ministry’s 2019–2022 technology procurement push, part of a flagship policy introduced under Nadiem’s leadership.

AGO director for special crimes investigations Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo announced the development on Thursday, saying investigators had found sufficient evidence to declare the former minister a suspect.

“Based on findings and supporting evidence, we have named a new suspect with the initials NAM,” Nurcahyo told a press conference at the AGO headquarters in Jakarta, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Nadiem is accused of abusing his authority to direct the use of Google technology, including Chromebooks, well before a proper tender process had begun.

He has been charged under Article 2(1) or Article 3 in conjunction with Article 18 of the 1999 Corruption Law, as amended by the 2001 law, and Article 55(1) of the Criminal Code. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for causing state losses and misusing state funds.

Nurcahyo also confirmed that Nadiem would be detained at the Salemba detention center for 20 days pending further investigation.

The former minister maintained his innocence as he left the AGO premises. “I did not do anything. God will protect [and] the truth will come out,” he was quoted by Antara as saying.

The AGO has already named four additional suspects, who served as ministry officials or consultants, as part of the widening inquiry.

The graft case centers on the multitrillion-rupiah procurement project initiated under the “digitalization of schools” policy, which aimed to equip schools in remote areas with digital devices and infrastructure.

Investigators allege that decisions made outside standard procurement procedures resulted in excessive costs, logistical mismatches and potential coordination with private parties. A preliminary audit flagged thousands of units delivered to locations without electricity or internet connectivity.

Nadiem, a former tech CEO who co-founded Gojek before entering public office, had pitched his “Merdeka Belajar” (Freedom to Learn) reforms as a means to modernize Indonesia’s outdated education system. But critics say the Chromebook program was rolled out too quickly and with little stakeholder consultation.

Around the time of the AGO hearing in July, investigators raided the offices of Gojek’s parent company, GoTo, for electronic evidence and questioned former executives over possible links between tech firms and the procurement process, local news outlets reported.

The AGO has not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects and investigators are reportedly examining vendor relationships and potential markups in procurement contracts.

Nadiem was previously questioned in the case as a witness. A travel ban was issued in June to prevent him from leaving the country during the probe.

A pretrial motion and possible formal indictment are expected in the coming weeks, with hearings likely to take place at the Jakarta Corruption Court.