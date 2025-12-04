NU faces money laundering allegations amid internal rift

Nahdlatul Ulama chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (left) and secretary-general Saifullah Yusuf (right) leaves the room after a press briefing on the result of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta on July 28, 2024. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

P olitical tensions continue to rise within the country’s most influential Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), after a leaked internal audit alleged millions of dollars were funneled into the organization's central board under chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf in a suspected money laundering scheme.

The alleged audit, conducted by public accounting firm Gatot Permadi, Azwir and Abimail (GPAA), flagged potential irregularities in NU’s 2022 financial statement, including four transfers totaling Rp 100 billion (US$6 million) in June to the organization’s central board account.

According to the report, the funds came from PT Batulicin Enam Sembilan Group, a diversified holding company with mining operations that was under investigation by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and was owned by NU’s then-treasurer general, Mardani H. Maming.

The transfers, recorded for NU’s centennial celebrations and operational costs, occurred over two days shortly before Maming, who also served as Tanah Bumbu Regent in South Kalimantan, was named a suspect in a mining permit bribery case by the KPK.

“These findings indicate weaknesses in financial governance and may expose NU to potential legal risks, including money-laundering allegations,” the report stated.

The audit also documented significant outflows from NU’s bank account, including over Rp 10 billion labeled as debt repayments. However, some transactions were sent to Abdul Hakam, secretary of NU’s legal aid body (LPBHBU), who had assisted in Maming’s corruption case.