TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Citizenship without certainty
Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods
Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM
How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Citizenship without certainty
Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods
Rights violations continue unabated in Papua: Komnas HAM
How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN floods 2025: Governance at a crossroads

The flooding that peaked last month across the region illustrates a fundamental truth: disaster risk reduction is inextricably tied to governance, including economic policies, and ASEAN must tackle climate issues as a collective agenda.

Hijrah Saputra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surabaya
Thu, December 4, 2025 Published on Dec. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-12-03T10:58:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flood-affected residents walk along a muddy road in Kuala Simpang village in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra on Dec. 2, 2025. Flood-affected residents walk along a muddy road in Kuala Simpang village in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra on Dec. 2, 2025. (AFP/Iwan Gunadi Batubara)

T

he floods that devastated Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand in late 2025 were not simply natural disasters. They were governance failures.

What appeared as torrents of water and mud were in fact the visible consequence of decades of ecological neglect, fragmented policies and a development model that consistently sacrifices resilience for short-term growth.

Extreme rainfall linked to Tropical Cyclone Senyar 95B triggered landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, killing more than 400 people and displacing over 180,000. Malaysia declared its worst flooding in 15 years while Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand saw rivers overflow and agricultural lands submerged.

These events were not isolated accidents. They were regional shocks exposing the fragility of governance systems in Southeast Asia.

The problem is not only climate extremes but also policy extremes. Forests cleared for timber, wetlands converted into housing estates and infrastructure built without risk-sensitive planning have stripped ecosystems of their natural buffers. Each country continues to pursue extraction and expansion, fearing loss of competitiveness if it exercises restraint while its neighbors do not. The result is collective vulnerability.

In game theory terms, ASEAN is locked in the prisoner’s dilemma. Every nation knows that restraint, such as protecting forests, enforcing land use regulations and investing in adaptation, would reduce disaster risk. Yet no country dares to act alone. The fear of losing economic advantage drives each to continue exploiting, even as the collective outcome worsens.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is why the flooding in Indonesia coincided with the floods in Malaysia and why the agricultural losses in Thailand mirror those in Vietnam. Climate change does not respect borders, and neither does ecological mismanagement.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Citizenship without certainty

Citizenship without certainty
Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods

Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods

Related Articles

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (1 of 2)

ASEAN navigates critical turning points following Malaysia’s chairmanship

Related Article

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods

ASEAN and East Asia’s response to a fragmenting global economy (1 of 2)

ASEAN navigates critical turning points following Malaysia’s chairmanship

Testing ASEAN centrality in a shifting geopolitical currents

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Citizenship without certainty

Citizenship without certainty
Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods

Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods

More in Opinion

 View more
An offshore support vessel approaches the Cidade de Caraguatatuba MV27, a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed for TotalEnergies’ production activities in the Lapa Field, off the Brazilian coast near Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 25, 2025.
Academia

New OPEC+ quotas ignite spending surge
A truck loaded with a donation of oxygen concentrators on March 8, 2021, from the Tanoto Foundation leaves a freight depot at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Banten.
Academia

Philanthropies shift focus to scale, transparency, measurable outcomes
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi, walk into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025.
Academia

How presidential clemency fuels impunity

Highlight
A man sits on top of debris that was carried away by floodwater and hit a house in South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra on Nov. 28, 2025, after a flood and landslide triggered by extreme weather condition hit the region on Nov. 25.
Economy

‘Paralyzed’ businesses reel from $4b losses due to Sumatra floods
Devastated: People walk on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, near a dead Sumatran elephant buried in mud in a flood-affected area in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, in Aceh. The death toll from floods that hit Sumatra last week has risen to 712 people, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
Editorial

It is a national disaster
A resident observes thick clouds covering the Senayan area in Jakarta on Nov. 15, 2025. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has called the public to remain alert for potential extreme weather expected until Nov. 20, 2025, due to a combination of atmospheric phenomena that are triggering significant rain cloud formation across various regions in Indonesia.
Archipelago

BMKG flags cyclone risk, extreme weather during year-end holidays

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Academia

New OPEC+ quotas ignite spending surge
Academia

Philanthropies shift focus to scale, transparency, measurable outcomes
Academia

How presidential clemency fuels impunity
Academia

Why a just land transition needs real funding
Politics

NU faces money laundering allegations amid internal rift
Society

Environmental degradation in spotlight in Sumatra floods
Academia

ASEAN floods 2025: Governance at a crossroads
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN floods 2025: Governance at a crossroads

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.