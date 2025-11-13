TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft

Bribery, embezzlement and collusion are widespread in Riau, contributing to state revenue losses, regional budget deficits, delayed development and environmental degradation.

Atqo Akmal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Bristol, United Kingdom
Thu, November 13, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T17:28:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4, by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation on Monday in Riau. Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4, by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation on Monday in Riau. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

O

nce celebrated as one of Indonesia’s richest provinces, Riau now stands as a paradox, a land of crude oil and oil palm where prosperity rarely reaches the people. Trapped between the corruption of local elites and the central government’s long-standing neglect, Riau’s story is one of extraction without empowerment, fidelity without recompense.

At the time of its formation in 1958, Riau, though less developed than the nearby Dutch colonial plantation clusters of East Coast Sumatra residency, was virtually without modern infrastructure. However, in the late 1960s, this region started to thrive, becoming the richest province in terms of Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) among others in Indonesia.

In the early 1970s, Riau produced six-sevenths of Indonesia's crude oil. Its GRDP per capita was by far the highest of all provinces when oil revenue was included; even excluding oil, it was second only to the capital city of Jakarta. Unfortunately, the revenue from oil production went directly to the central government, and the oil sector constituted an enclave with marginal impact on the lives and prosperity of the people of the province, even during the oil bonanza.

In the post-independence era, due to the legacy of colonial regional development and ecological factors, Riau had little of the large-scale estate agriculture characteristic of North Sumatra, despite both provinces having been part of the East Coast of Sumatra residency. Commercial crops were grown largely on smallholdings, with rubber and coconuts (copra) accounting for 90 percent of the commercial crop agricultural land.

Hence, Riau had other valuable assets: its vast forest reserves consisting of lowland evergreen and peatland forest. This meant the region offered huge prospects to whoever was able to clear and occupy the land, whether they were natives, migrants or large capital holders eager to exploit these natural resources.

In the late 1970s, in the upstream area of the Siak River, the world’s largest pulp mill at the time was established, the first of two major pulp mills built in the region. By that time, vast areas of forest on mineral-rich soils and in the hilly interior had already been converted into monoculture plantations (oil palm and rubber, neither of which is ecologically native to the region). This was done by a significant number of smallholders and several large concession holders, leaving only the marshy peatlands intact.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Since the 1980s, concessions were gradually given for pulpwood plantation in areas designated as industrial forest, which were mostly located in the remaining peatland areas. To meet the massive demand for pulpwood, legal and illegal logging depleted the remaining forests from the 1980s to the early 2010s.

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

The age of nationalism

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Analysis: ‘Oil godfather’ named suspect, yet justice remain islands apart

Related Article

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

The age of nationalism

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Analysis: ‘Oil godfather’ named suspect, yet justice remain islands apart

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Opinion

 View more
Jakarta Environmental Agency workers spray mist on Sept. 19, along Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta. The agency sprayed 4,000 liters of mist at several strategic points to reduce air pollution in an attempt to clean the cities air ahead of Jakarta Eco Future Fest (JEFF) 2025.
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4, by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation on Monday in Riau.
Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
United States President Donald Trump waves on, Nov. 5, 2025, while boarding Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Florida, the US.
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’

Highlight
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Archipelago

Govt launches one stop service pilot for TB testing at puskesmas

Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
Entertainment

‘Pangku’: Reza Rahadian’s tender take on motherhood and realism
Markets

Yen squeezed, stocks firm as US shutdown set to lift
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’
Academia

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.