TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Another year lost in the energy transition
An unhistorical history book
Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Another year lost in the energy transition
An unhistorical history book
Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta sets 2026’s minimum wage at Rp 5.7 million

Negotiations between workers, business owners and the city administration led to an agreement to set the alpha coefficient that determines the increase of minimum wage at 0.75, still within the threshold of between 0.5 and 0.9 set by the central government.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 25, 2025 Published on Dec. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-12-25T10:50:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers congregate on Dec. 24, 2025, at the pedestrian underpass on Jl. Kendal, Central Jakarta. Workers congregate on Dec. 24, 2025, at the pedestrian underpass on Jl. Kendal, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Ika Maryani)

T

he Jakarta administration has announced a decision to set the 2026 provincial minimum wage at Rp 5.73 million (US$341), around 6.17 percent higher compared to the figure for 2025, following negotiations with workers and businesspeople.

At a press briefing at the City Hall on Wednesday, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the number had been agreed upon during multiple meetings of the Jakarta Wage Council, which comprises representatives from laborers, employers and the city administration.

The new minimum wage is effective starting Jan. 1. The 2025 minimum wage for Jakarta was Rp 5.39 million.

“The city administration wants to ensure that the minimum wage increase reflects support for workers, while also considering challenges faced by business owners and the sustainability of the economy that would create new jobs,” Pramono said on Wednesday, as quoted in a statement issued by the city administration.

He added the calculation for the new number was based on Government Regulation (PP) No. 49/2025 on wages. The regulation, signed on Dec. 16 by President Prabowo Subianto, sets a revised formula for minimum wage increases and instructs provincial leaders to determine them by Dec. 24.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The new formula takes into account inflation and economic growth multiplied by a factor known as alpha, which represents an index reflecting labor’s contribution to the growth. The PP stipulates next year’s coefficient to be between 0.5 and 0.9.

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition

Related Articles

Govt rolls out minimum wage rule late, drawing union ire

Free meals under renewed scrutiny after van injures 21 at Jakarta school

Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs

Related Article

Govt rolls out minimum wage rule late, drawing union ire

Free meals under renewed scrutiny after van injures 21 at Jakarta school

Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs

Govt needs private sector to reach optimal growth, Rosan says

Indonesia’s clean energy future can power its economic growth

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition

More in Indonesia

 View more
People attend a Christmas service on Dec. 25 at Pancasila Square in Salatiga, Central Java.
Society

Indonesia celebrates Christmas with prayers for Sumatra
Two officers from the Batam Customs and Excise Office flank a man (center) suspected of trying to smuggle 148 vape pods containing the anesthetic drug etomidate from Malaysia to Indonesia via Batam’s Harbour Bay ferry terminal in the Riau Islands on Dec. 17, 2025, in this undated picture.
Archipelago

Batam foils attempt to smuggle in 148 doctored vape pods from Malaysia
A woman shops for red chili on Dec. 7, 2025, at a supermarket in Batam, the Riau Islands. The disaster that struck northern Sumatra at the end of November have caused a surge in prices for commodities like red chili, just as regional minimum wages are being determined nationwide.
Archipelago

Batam gets highest 2026 minimum wage in Riau Islands

Highlight
A man walks under a damaged house after cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Buntul Kemumu village, Bener Meriah regency, Aceh on Dec. 13, 2025. Tropical Cyclone Senyar, forming over Malacca Strait in late November, made landfall on Sumatra and triggered floods and landslides that kill thousands and displaced millions in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra.
Archipelago

Debris, lack of equipment slow search for missing Sumatra flood victims
Christmas 2025 cartoon
Editorial

Let hope overcome fear

Pope Leo XIV looks on following the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 24, 2025.
Europe

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
Economy

Govt mandates private fuel stations to buy diesel from Pertamina
Society

Indonesia celebrates Christmas with prayers for Sumatra
Archipelago

Batam foils attempt to smuggle in 148 doctored vape pods from Malaysia
Middle East and Africa

Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza war
Jakarta

Jakarta sets 2026’s minimum wage at Rp 5.7 million
Asia & Pacific

Thai, Cambodia militaries hold talks on resuming ceasefire
Archipelago

Task force starts to relocate settlers from Tesso Nilo National Park
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta sets 2026’s minimum wage at Rp 5.7 million

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.