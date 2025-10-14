TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
The EU must stand up to Trump
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
The EU must stand up to Trump
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Court rejects ex-minister Nadiem’s pretrial motion in Chromebook graft case

Former education minister Nadiem Makarim told reporters that he accepted the court’s decision to reject his pretrial motion that challenged the Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) naming him a suspect.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 14, 2025 Published on Oct. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-10-14T14:32:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. The AGO named him a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure which was estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion (US$119 million) of state losses. Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. The AGO named him a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure which was estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion (US$119 million) of state losses. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he South Jakarta District Court has rejected a pretrial motion filed by former education minister Nadiem Makarim, who challenged his suspect status in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops at the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry.

Judge I Ketut Darpawan, the sole judge handling the pretrial motion, dismissed Nadiem’s petition during the ruling hearing on Monday.

“The court rejects the petitioner’s pretrial motion and imposes no additional costs,” the judge said in a live-streamed hearing at the South Jakarta District Court on Monday. 

The pretrial petition, lodged by Nadiem in late September, challenged the validity of the Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) decision to name him a suspect in alleged graft in the procurement of Chromebook laptops to be distributed to schools nationwide between 2019 and 2022, during Nadiem’s ministerial term.

Nadiem’s lawyer Hana Pertiwi previously argued that the AGO did not have sufficient preliminary evidence to name the former minister a graft suspect, including an official audit report of projected states losses from the Supreme Audit Board (BPK) and the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP).

But in his ruling, Judge Darpawan said the AGO’s process in investigating Nadiem followed legal procedures.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The naming of Nadiem as a suspect was based on at least two valid pieces of evidence as mandated by Article 184 of the Criminal Law Procedure Code [KUHAP], which means the defendant can use its authority to detain the plaintiff,” the judge said.

Popular

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Related Articles

Police reform revisited

KPK questions ex-minister Nadiem Makarim in Google Cloud graft case

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Related Article

Police reform revisited

KPK questions ex-minister Nadiem Makarim in Google Cloud graft case

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Popular

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

More in Indonesia

 View more
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Jakarta enhances fire protection in dense neighborhoods
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. The AGO named him a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure which was estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion (US$119 million) of state losses.
Politics

Court rejects ex-minister Nadiem’s pretrial motion in Chromebook graft case
Personnel of National Police's bomb squad (Gegana) decontaminate a vehicle believed to be contaminated by Cesium-137 (Cs-137) at the Cikande Industrial Estate in Serang, Banten, on Oct. 7, 2025.
Society

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert

Highlight
Personnel of National Police's bomb squad (Gegana) decontaminates a vehicle believed to be contaminated by Cesium-137 (Cs-137) at the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate (MCIE) in Serang, Banten on Oct. 7, 2025.
Society

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Snooze no more, fix our score
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Regulations

Labor demands up to 10% rise in minimum wage for 2026

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Purbaya rules out budget help in resolving Whoosh debt
Jakarta

Jakarta enhances fire protection in dense neighborhoods
Politics

Court rejects ex-minister Nadiem’s pretrial motion in Chromebook graft case
What we're watching

Smashing nostalgia: The Pumpkins bring grunge back to Jakarta
Tech

Nexperia: the 'salt and pepper' of chips
Economy

Buffering the shock: IEU-CEPA for resilient trade
Society

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Asia & Pacific

Trump to attend signing of Thailand-Cambodia 'peace deal'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Court rejects ex-minister Nadiem’s pretrial motion in Chromebook graft case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.